Workhorse enhances W56 Step Van with Geotab’s advanced telematics technology

Workhorse Group Inc. (“Workhorse” or “the Company”),an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the integration of Geotab’s advanced telematics technology into its Workhorse W56 step van. This offering combines active data monitoring in the W56 with Geotab solutions to seamlessly integrate vehicle data into the MyGeotab™ platform. Fleet managers can now access vital vehicle data through a unified dashboard, enhancing fleet performance and mobility.

With the integration into the Workhorse W56, accessing Geotab’s technology is now a plug-and-play experience, enabling fleets to reduce costs, maximize uptime, and increase efficiency.

“Geotab is committed to optimizing fleet performance, especially for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles,” said Bobby Valentine, Head of Global OEM Strategic Partnerships at Geotab. “By integrating our technology with Workhorse vehicles, we offer vital insights to streamline charging schedules and optimize battery usage. This ensures operational efficiency and cost savings throughout the transition, and beyond.”

The Workhorse W56 is designed to be the ideal zero-emission vehicle for last-mile delivery. With its impressive range, substantial cargo capacity, and proven performance, the W56 meets the demanding needs of modern delivery operations. When paired with Geotab’s advanced telematics, fleet managers gain the tools they need to track and optimize their vehicles, making operations smoother and more efficient. By choosing to equip their W56 step vans with Geotab’s telematics technology, fleet managers can fully leverage EV efficiencies.

“By partnering with Geotab, we are offering access to one of the most widely deployed analytics tools for fleets worldwide,” said Josh Anderson, CTO of Workhorse. “With over 4 million connected vehicles globally, including a significant number of medium-duty fleets in the U.S., Geotab’s reach is unmatched. This integration allows us to provide our customers with top-tier products that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and maximize the benefits of electric vehicle technology.”

SOURCE: Workhorse