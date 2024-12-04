Winds of change in Renault: Four stars for Kardian and zero for Sandero/Logan/Stepway

The Renault Kardian, produced in Brazil, achieved four stars

The Renault Kardian, produced in Brazil, achieved four stars. The Kardian offers 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, achieved 83.41% in Adult Occupant, 82.92% in Child Occupant, 47.96% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 83.78% in Safety Assist. The Kardian was tested in frontal impact, side impact, pole side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, ESC, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city, AEB interurban and Speed Assist Systems (SAS).

The frontal impact showed stable structure and unstable footwell area, marginal chest protection for the driver and adequate for the passenger’s chest. Side impact protection is good thanks to the standard side body and curtain airbags, with adequate chest protection and marginal chest protection for the adult in the pole impact test. Whiplash protection was marginal. Both child occupants were installed rearward facing using ISOFIX anchorages, following global best practices, showing overall good protection. The 3 years old dummy head showed exposure in the side impact test without critical values. Pedestrian protection showed mostly good and adequate protection for the head and poor head protection towards the A-Pillars. Upper leg protection was weak and poor, and lower leg showed good protection. AEB city and interurban showed good performance, meeting Latin NCAP availability requirements. The Kardian showed good level of safety in general, the model can achieve top star rating by improving the pedestrian protection and or by adding AEB for Vulnerable Road Users with good performance and meeting Latin NCAP’s availability requirements.

The Renault Sandero/Logan/Stepway, produced in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, achieved zero stars. The Sandero offers 4 airbags as standard and ESC as optional, achieved 32.83% in Adult Occupant, 61.22% in Child Occupant, 46.30% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 0.00% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, and pedestrian protection.

The frontal impact showed unstable structure and stable footwell area, marginal chest protection for the driver and passenger and high neck tension for the 3 years old child that was installed forward facing. Side impact showed weak chest protection and pole impact showed poor head protection and weak chest protection. Side impact structure showed relevant intrusion in the passenger compartment, increasing the risks of injuries to its occupants. Whiplash protection was marginal. Some Child Restraint Systems (CRS) failed in the installation tests, and it was not possible to disconnect passenger airbag in case of seating a rearward facing CRS in the passenger seat. Pedestrian protection showed head protection mostly adequate, a small area of good protection, becoming marginal towards the corners and poor protection closer to the A-pillar and windscreen edge. Upper leg protection was poor towards the end of the front. Seat Belt Reminders did not meet Latin NCAP minimum requirements. The car does not have speed limitation function, nor AEB, Lane Support Systems or Blind Spot Detection, not even as optional. ESC scored zero points as it is not standard despite production has been updated to ESC standard. Latin NCAP’s selected unit purchased in 2024 did not have ESC equipped. Even with ESC the result would have still been zero stars as the adult box showed low performance.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and strongly recommends to buy those versions equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies, such as AEB.

Audit test of the 2019 Sandero/Logan/Stepway shows differences, but model keeps three stars

Latin NCAP performed an audit test of the Renault Sandero/Logan/Stepway from 2019 finding different side pole impact head protection. The Renault Sandero/Logan/Stepway, was tested back in 2019 under the previous protocol, achieving three stars for Adult Occupant Protection and four stars for Child Occupant Protection. The car was audited in side impact pole test, showing worse protection than in the 2019 test, proving once again the lack of robustness of the thorax head airbags systems. The head of the adult in the side pole impact showed poor protection. Although the model performed worse in pole side impact test, the result in stars was not affected. There is a significant dummy colouring change, therefore, the 2019 test was updated on the Latin NCAP website.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said: “It is remarkable Renault’s progress in the Kardian as potential substitute of the Sandero family. Renault’s efforts to improve safety performance in popular models is welcomed by Latin NCAP and we look forward to having Renault’s first Latin NCAP five-star model soon. Sandero’s performance reflects the past of Renault’s efforts that already in 2019 showed a positive reaction by adding side head and thorax airbags as standard. Kardian sets a new benchmark for the manufacturer in terms of safety which we would like to see reflected in all future models. Latin NCAP calls governments to implement a mandatory labelling with star ratings to make consumer information available for all car buyers and fleet managers.”

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “The Kardian represents an encouraging step towards better occupant protection by Renault, demonstrating its commitment to improving vehicle safety. However, it still needs to improve the safety level offered to vulnerable road users, both from passive safety by improving the standard of pedestrian protection, and with the addition of driving assistance technologies that are increasingly present, such as autonomous emergency braking. Governments urgently need to promote transparency and continuous improvement of vehicle safety. Adopting a mandatory labelling system with star ratings, such as the one proposed by Latin NCAP, will ensure that consumers and fleet managers can make informed decisions, while generating market pressure on manufacturers to raise safety standards in all their models sold in our region.”

SOURCE: Latin NCAP