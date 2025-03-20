Willdan selected for $17.7 million electric vehicle charging and solar contract for Paramount Unified School District

Willdan Group, Inc. announced today that it has been selected for a $17.7 million contract to provide engineering and construction oversight services for Paramount Unified School District (USD)

Willdan Group, Inc. announced today that it has been selected for a $17.7 million contract to provide engineering and construction oversight services for Paramount Unified School District (USD). The scope of the project includes 2.2 MW of solar arrays and 44 level 2 electric vehicle charging stations across 11 sites within the District. This project is expected to offset over 1,100 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

“This project builds on Willdan’s 50-year working relationship with the City of Paramount and our ongoing work with school districts across the U.S.,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “We thank Paramount USD for this opportunity to support their investment in long-term sustainability and their commitment to clean energy.”

SOURCE: Wildan