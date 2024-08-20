What’s new: Model year 2025 Infiniti lineup

A look at changes and enhancements to Infiniti luxury vehicles

The 2025 Infiniti lineup is headlined by the introduction of the all-new QX80 luxury SUV – and the brand’s portfolio doesn’t stop there. The Infiniti range continues with the compelling QX60, QX55 and QX50 crossovers. Details on changes to each model can be found below.

2025 Infiniti QX80

All-new model redefines the full-size luxury SUV segment.

Evocative design, featuring the latest Infiniti Artistry in Motion design language, seamlessly incorporates modern technologies and expert craftsmanship. QX80 wears the newest iteration of the signature Infiniti double-arch grille, complemented by the illuminated Infiniti emblem.

New twin-turbo V6 engine, available Electronic Air Suspension and Dynamic Digital Suspension enable a powerful, commanding and comfortable drive.

Infiniti-first technologies include available Invisible Hood View and Front Wide View camera systems, Biometric Cooling and 24-speaker Klipsch ® Reference Premiere Audio System with Individual Audio.

Reference Premiere Audio System with Individual Audio. Every row of seats gets the first-class treatment in QX80, with highlights including available massaging second-row seats and available heated third-row seats.

2025 Infiniti QX60

New Black Edition package features gloss black 20-inch wheels, plus gloss black roof rails, grille surround and exterior emblems. An illuminated INFINITI emblem in the front grille complements illuminated kickplates and Welcome Lighting.

QX60 adopts 2.0-liter Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine with 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque, and 9-speed automatic transmission.

New powertrain results in 16 lb-ft increase in peak torque and fuel efficiency of 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models and 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined for AWD models.

QX60 AUTOGRAPH maintains available towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds.

Enhanced standard feature offerings on LUXE grade, including a new key fob, Bose® Performance-series 17-speaker sound system and more.

2025 Infiniti QX55

QX55 is unchanged for the 2025 model year.

2025 Infiniti QX50

QX50 offers a streamlined model range consisting of PURE, LUXE and SPORT grades.

All QX50 grades now feature standard all-wheel drive.

Stay tuned for pricing and other details on QX50 this fall.

In line with Infiniti’s thoughtful hospitality – providing an experience that extends beyond the car – all model year 2025 models are covered by the reassurance of Infiniti Premium Care, an integrated maintenance program for all lease or retail vehicles in the U.S. that includes up to three years or new Infiniti model’s designated mileage period, whichever occurs first1, Participating retailers may complement it with Infiniti Valet, providing pickup and delivery of the client’s vehicle from their home or office2.

1Infiniti Premium Care is included with each new 2023 or newer Infiniti vehicle purchase or lease from retailer stock. Coverage period for new Infiniti models is the earlier to occur event of 36-months or model’s designated mileage period, which varies based on model year and model. Infiniti Premium Care is provided through Elite Protection Program. For complete information concerning components covered, and those components which are excluded from coverage, read a sample Elite Protection Program contract at your retailer, and read your actual service contract because its terms, conditions, exclusions, and limitations control. In Florida, Infiniti Elite Extended Protection Program is backed by IESNA, Inc., P.O. Box 685004, Franklin, TN, 37068-5004. License #60128. ELITE® and Elite Protection Program are trademarks of Nissan North America, Inc.

2Available at participating Infiniti retailers. Each retailer is independently operated. Availability of services or amenities may vary by retailer. Restrictions apply. Contact retailer for details.

SOURCE: Infiniti