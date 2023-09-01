What’s new for 2024: Uconnect 5 builds upon its most advanced system ever with new connected services offerings

The most advanced Uconnect system ever continues to expand its functionality with new features and services to enhance the vehicle ownership experience

The most advanced Uconnect system ever continues to expand its functionality with new features and services to enhance the vehicle ownership experience. Available across Stellantis vehicle brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Wagoneer by Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, Uconnect 5’s Android operating system brings access to a broad catalog of applications to answer the rapidly developing demand for an improved user experience (UX).

Available new Uconnect 5 and Maserati Intelligent Assistant systems include the following features and services for select 2024 model-year vehicles:

2024 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee equipped with Uconnect 5 NAV and Jeep Connect or Wagoneer Connect include two new features – Adventure Guides and GPS Trail Logs – that help make finding off-road trails easier

The expanding portfolio of Stellantis hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, including the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet, come equipped with standard Uconnect 5, while the Maserati Grand Turismo and Grecale come equipped with the Maserati Intelligent Assistant. Each vehicle includes connected services that help owners understand the vehicle’s available remaining charge. With features like Dynamic Range Mapping, once a destination is entered into the navigation, the systems’ included software algorithms calculate and visually display the range that can be traveled based on the vehicle’s state of charge. The system can then provide alerts if the vehicle needs recharging along the route with a list of nearby, available charging stations. Charging schedules can be managed directly from the touchscreen or the vehicle brand mobile app

Fleet managers can easily bulk enroll their vehicles into Fleet Connect to receive connected services. Small-business owners or fleet managers will have the ability to access the vehicle data they need to keep their fleet maintained and moving and to help reduce overall cost of ownership. For example, rental car companies can access an API (application programming interface) to help them expedite check-in and check-out of the vehicles in their fleet

Expanding Uconnect 5 and Connected Services

The 2024 Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Jeep Wrangler come equipped with Uconnect 5 and, respectively, new Dodge Connect, Alfa Connect and Jeep Connect connected services. Once enrolled, vehicle owners have access to added safety, security and convenience features, including:

10 years of the Safety & Security Package, which includes features such as automatic SOS, vehicle theft alert, roadside assistance and one-touch access to customer care from the vehicle or the vehicle brand mobile app

Five years of the Vehicle Performance Package, which includes vehicle health reports and alerts, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and other features

Alfa Romeo Tonale, Guila and Stelvio include a three-year trial of the Assistance and Navigation Packages, which include remote vehicle operations, connected traffic and travel services, OTA map updates, Skills for Alexa, drive alerts and more. The 2024 Dodge Hornet and Jeep Wrangler will include a three-month trial

A 3GB/three-month 4G Wi-Fi hotspot trial that enables users to evaluate Alexa Built-In to stream music, ask for directions, access productivity tools and more

Dodge, Alfa and Jeep Connect apps include a customizable interface that provides multiple ways to learn about, maintain and remotely connect to the vehicle. Standard features include digital access to owner’s manual information, as well as offers and promotions for service and maintenance. Connected services like remote operations, drive alerts and navigation require either a trial or subscription

Connected Services That Help Jeep Owners Find Off-road Adventures and Navigate With Confidence

A new Jeep Connect Off Road Pages+ Package debuts in the 2024 Wagoneer and Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. This all-new offering makes trip planning easier and more convenient with a two-year trial of access to some of the most advanced and exciting off-road features.

Jeep owners can plan their next adventure with the available Jeep Adventure Guides, which provide access to more than 200 off-road trail guides, including all Jeep Badge of Honor Trails. Owners can find and navigate to the trailhead with confidence right from the high-resolution touchscreen. A full catalog of more than 3,000 trails is available from the annual Adventure Guide All-Access Membership.

Jeep owners can search by location and download maps in advance, see difficulty ratings, waypoints, photos, highlights and more, and navigate with confidence knowing GPS is fully functional even in the absence of Wi-Fi or cellular services.

Using GPS Trail Logs on the touchscreen, waypoints, including obstacles, guidance and places of interest, can be marked. Recording off-road adventures right from the built-in Uconnect 5 touchscreen is possible and, once a ride is complete, drivers can add more detailed information through the Jeep smartphone app.

New Features and Continuous Improvements Delivered From the Factory and OTA

Stellantis was the first in the industry to introduce an Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS) via an OTA software update to properly equipped 2018 model-year and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. The EVAS system, which is powered by HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud, also is included in the Safety and Security Package for 10 years on properly equipped connected 2024 vehicles with the Uconnect 5 NAV system. The feature uses real-time hazard data from emergency vehicles, roadway assets and other sources to deliver digital alerts to drivers through connected vehicles and navigation apps on the vehicle’s touchscreen.

The Alexa Built-In experience on 2022-2024 model-year vehicles equipped with Uconnect 5 NAV is being enhanced to include access to a new user experience that provides visual feedback on the state of connected Smart Home devices and appliances, as well as improved, dynamic visual feedback in response to voice requests via Uconnect 5 touchscreen display cards. This update also brings additional levels of security that render the Alexa app unavailable if the vehicle is either reported stolen or in valet mode, protecting customer privacy.

Additional new features are expected to be delivered to vehicles in the car parc, OTA in the second half of 2023.

SOURCE: Stellantis