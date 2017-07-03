Webasto sets the bar for exceptional production

Webasto has earned the World Excellence Award from global customer Ford Motor Company for the sixth time since 2011. Each year, Ford selects its top-performing suppliers from around the world. The criteria are quality, cost efficiency, performance and delivery. Webasto repeatedly sets the industry standard in these areas.

Ford has already presented the Gold award to the market leader for roof systems and parking heaters three times. This year, the Schierling production site received the Silver Ford World Excellence Award for the third time.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE, emphasized: “Our customer relationships are based on trust and close cooperation. This award acknowledges our long-term partnership with Ford. At the same time, it is an incentive for us to maintain our global production network at the highest level. I would like to express my thanks to the Ford Motor Company and to all Webasto employees, who constantly set the highest standards of quality in order to delight our customers with leadingedge products.”

Hau Thai-Tang, Group Vice President Global Purchasing at Ford, added “The Ford World Excellence Awards recognize our outstanding suppliers around the world. Webasto delivers excellence at every level, and is key to Ford’s success. Receiving this award several times is truly remarkable. Thank you for your outstanding effort.”

The Schierling plant is recognized for innovative lightweight technologies.

The award honors the worldwide lightweight competence center for roof systems in Schierling, close to Regensburg. With more than 30 years of manufacturing experience Webasto produces polycarbonate panels and roofs as well as lightweight Webasto Glas ProTec® safety glass, solar roofs and roof modules made of polyurethane composite material for leading automobile manufacturers.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.