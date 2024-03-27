Webasto optimizes warehouse logistics at the Neubrandenburg location

The new logistics center of Webasto in Neubrandenburg has been in operation for a few weeks now

Within two years, a goods receipt logistics center with state-of-the-art technology was built on the factory site of Webasto in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (Germany). In the two-story building, the top 100 automotive supplier stores small parts for the manufacturing of heating systems and removes them from stock for processing – fully automatically.

Last year, for the first time Webasto manufactured more than 1.5 million heaters in Neubrandenburg – classic parking heaters and, increasingly, high-voltage heaters for hybrid and electric vehicles. “Our goal is to make the value chain of every product and every product variant as efficient and sustainable as possible. In this regard, the digitalization and automation of our plant’s logistics processes are an important lever,” explains Dr. Andreas Dikow, Managing Director of the Webasto plant in Neubrandenburg.

The two-story building located very close to the production facility offers 1,800 square meters of floor space for a fully automated warehouse with a capacity for 30,000 small parts. The new building is 27 meters high and made of steel components, of which the heaviest element weighs 30 tons. Robotized loading, unloading and transport technology in combination with digitally networked logistics processes, ensure optimized workflows. In addition, the overall concept will allow to supply the individual small load carriers of the production fully automatically via driverless transport systems and line or workstation placement systems.

Webasto will celebrate the official opening of the new goods receipt logistics center on May 7, 2024. At the event in Neubrandenburg, plant manager Dikow and his team will be expecting the Minister of Economic Affairs of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Reinhard Meyer, and the Mayor of the City of Neubrandenburg, Silvio Witt, among others, as their guests. Webasto employs around 730 people in Neubrandenburg.

SOURCE: Webasto