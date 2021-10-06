Webasto Next: Versatile charging station for private and commercial use

Webasto presented the new Webasto Next charging station for private as well as commercial use at the IAA Mobility

Webasto presented the new Webasto Next charging station for private as well as commercial use at the IAA Mobility. Thanks to the new Webasto Charge Connect backend system, the wallbox offers a comprehensive package of digital management and control functions.

The new Webasto Next charging station features the familiar design that has won the Plus X Award. It is equipped with the Type 2 plug, which is now standard for Europe, has a charging capacity of up to 11 kW or 22 kW, and is available with cable lengths of 4.5 m or 7 m. Different ampere levels can be set during installation to better match the charging current to the infrastructure already available on site. The wallbox has integrated DC residual current protection, so there is no need to install a separate “RCD type B” circuit breaker. This saves costs and expenditure. Authentication using “Scan & Charge” via QR code allows access to the charging station to be controlled, for example, among neighbors or for customers of a business. An application can be made for a grant of 900 euros for the Webasto Next under the 440 promotional program of the German Kreditanstalt für Wideraufbau (KfW).

Data Management with Webasto ChargeConnect

The Webasto Charge Connect backend, developed by Webasto itself, reflects all data relating to the intelligent charging station in an Internet portal. Users and administrators of the charging stations can access information about the current status of the wallbox, the charging history, and the energy consumption from anywhere at any time. With various predefined user rights, the charging infrastructure can be managed across locations as needed. Charging statistics are also possible. When purchasing a Webasto Next, the basic functions of Webasto ChargeConnect can be used free of charge.

Further Connectivity Functions

Webasto Next can be operated directly on site or remotely via app or the Webasto Charge Connect web portal. Diagnosis and error elimination as well as software updates on the charging station can also be carried out online, which saves time and costs and makes the wallbox future-proof.

The integrated LAN and WLAN interfaces enable connection to the Internet. This also allows local dynamic load management for a charging station (stand-alone) to avoid power outages when power is exceeded as well as expensive charging times. Integration into energy management systems via Modbus TCP for PV-optimized charging is also possible.

Easy Installation

Installation technicians of the charging station have their own Webasto Charger Setup App, which guides them step by step through the installation process, thereby avoiding potential set-up errors right from the start.

An important feature for power grid operators is that the new Webasto Next allows remote access via ripple control receiver to ensure grid stability.

Webasto Next is available in 31 European countries, starting at a price of 999 euros in Germany.

SOURCE: Webasto