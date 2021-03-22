Webasto and IAV agree on technology collaboration for electric commercial vehicles

Considering more and more strict emissions guidelines, manufacturers of commercial vehicles and buses are increasingly investing in models with alternative drive systems. Engineering specialist IAV and Webasto, automotive supplier with designated expertise in electronics, will be jointly looking after the electrification of buses, trucks and work machines in future: The companies have agreed upon a technology collaboration for electric commercial vehicles. With that Webasto and IAV are taking the next step in this growing market, offering customers seamless system development for electricincommercial vehicles onwards.

Webasto provides expertise in components including battery, HighVoltage Heater (HVH) and heat pump. IAV contributes its expertise in the area of complete vehicle development and system integration, e.g. in high-voltage integration and overarching thermal management. Customers thus receive comprehensive solutions adapted to the performance and product requirements of the vehicle in question and seamlessly integrated into the vehicle. Rapid system integration, including fuse protection and all necessary safety approvals, enables vehicle manufacturers to get products on the road faster and more cost-effectively.

Heike Niehues, globally responsible for the aftermarket business at Webasto, emphasizes the importance of partnerships in the field of electromobility: “In order to be able to offer our customers solutions that meet their needs, collaborations like this one are important drivers. They serve sustainable mobility for our common end customers – so that electromobility will also be a success story in the field of e-commercial vehicles.”

Matthias Kratzsch, Chief Executive Officer at IAV, said: “In light of the increasing complexity and variance of models and technologies, our customers want integrated and efficient development more than ever. With Webasto as a valued partner in the industry, we are positioning ourselves more broadly and supporting our customers in moving even faster from development to series production.”

With their open-ended collaboration agreement, the companies are placing a proven partnership on a new foundation: They know and appreciate each other from joint projects. For example, IAV has already successfully collaborated with Webasto on the development of its modular E-toolkit for commercial vehicles. The modular system is to be used to convert diesel double-decker buses for tourist trips to electric drive.

In the future, the partners will work together both at the request of customers and on their own initiative. However, the collaboration agreement equally provides that Webasto and IAV can continue to work independently and with other partners.

SOURCE: Webasto