Wayve brings AI for automated driving to Germany

Wayve establishes a new testing and development hub in the Stuttgart region, Baden-Württemberg, deploying a new fleet of test vehicles to advance its automated driving technology

Wayve, a pioneer in Embodied AI for automotive, is extending its global footprint in mainland Europe with the launch of an on-road testing and development hub in Germany and the deployment of a new fleet of Wayve test vehicles. This strategic expansion strengthens Wayve’s presence in one of the world’s leading automotive hubs and reinforces its commitment to advancing AI-driven products for assisted and automated driving.

Germany’s diverse and demanding driving environment—ranging from high-speed Autobahns to urban complexity and winter road conditions—provides an ideal setting to refine and validate Wayve’s AI-powered driving technology. The new Baden-Württemberg-based testing and development hub will focus on enhancing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, such as lane change assistance, and advancing automated driving capabilities for future production-ready solutions. The site in Germany also provides access to a strong pool of engineering talent, particularly in software, essential for Wayve’s product development.

Alex Kendall, Co-Founder and CEO of Wayve, commented:

“2025 is a year of global expansion for Wayve, and we are incredibly excited to establish operations in Germany. With its rich automotive heritage and deep engineering expertise, Germany is a perfect place to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered driving technology. I look forward to partnering with Germany’s world-leading manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to bring safe, scalable, and production-ready AI software to vehicles worldwide.”

Dr Patrick Rapp, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism of the Federal State of Baden-Württemberg says:

“The State government very much welcomes the planned settlement of Wayve in Baden-Württemberg. Innovations in the areas of vehicle automation and digitalization are a key driver of the current structural change in the automotive industry and a basic requirement for maintaining the technological competitiveness of the German automotive industry. Baden-Württemberg laid the foundations early on to specifically promote the future technology of AI. We cover a diverse spectrum from basic research to application-oriented, business-related research. As a leading developer of embodied AI technology, Wayve thus meets a network of strong partners and users in Baden-Württemberg.”

Wayve’s entry into the German market marks a key step in its global expansion, following a $1.05B USD in Series C funding round and successful testing programs in the UK and US. As automakers transition toward AI-powered mobility, Wayve sees strong growth in the German market. Its customizable, vehicle-agnostic AI seamlessly integrates into any vehicle, enabling automakers to deploy advanced driver assistance and automation features at scale.

A new era of AI-driven mobility

Wayve is developing the leading AI models for autonomous driving. Its next-generation AV2.0 technology learns from data, adapting to new unseen driving environments without reliance on high-definition maps or complex sensors. By training its end-to-end AI on vast and diverse driving data, Wayve aims to redefine the safety, efficiency, and scalability of automated driving.

With strong momentum in the UK and US, and now expanding to Germany, Wayve is committed to growing its presence in key global automotive markets and deepening strategic collaborations to drive the adoption of Embodied AI in the automotive sector.

SOURCE: Wayve