WABCO achieves a new annual record for customer awards and industry recognition in china

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has received a record 29 awards from customers and industry bodies in China to date for the 2017 performance year.

Demonstrating the value customers place on WABCO’s ability to drive differentiation, innovate game-changing technologies and deliver excellence in execution through deeply-rooted connectivity to this dynamic market, WABCO’s extraordinary performance was commended with top honors from customers for, among other distinctions, quality, delivery, cost-efficiency, seamless collaboration and technology leadership.

In total 24 customer awards were bestowed on WABCO by major Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers, including the following ‘Top Performance’ awards:

‘Top Supplier’ and ‘Quality’ – Sinotruk Jinan Truck Co., Ltd.

‘Best Supplier’ and ‘CV Strategic Supplier’ – Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd.

‘Outstanding Technical Support’ – FAW Group

‘Excellent Supplier,’ ‘Quality Contribution’ and ‘Innovation in Integrated Development’ – Beiben Trucks Group

‘Supplier of the Year: Leading Quality’ – Shaanxi Automobile

‘Top Performing Supplier Quality’ and ‘Win-Win Cooperation’ – Foton Automobile

‘Best Supplier 2017’ – Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, a total of five industry awards were also received, including two for innovations that contribute to commercial vehicle fleet safety and efficiency; WABCO’s Trailer Fleet Management System and Trailer Electronic Braking System.

With a local presence established in China for more than two decades, WABCO is continuously introducing advanced vehicle control technologies and fleet management systems in support of local customer ambitions. WABCO uniquely combines localized product development capability and its global technology platforms, supported by the agility, maturity and cost-efficiency of its globally integrated supply chain to serve global and domestic OEMs in the region. Local operations include four world-class factories in China, enabling WABCO to offer optimal localized solutions and service levels that are tailored to the dynamics and specificity of the Chinese market.

“We are deeply honored to have set a new performance record for WABCO in China by achieving 29 prestigious customer and industry awards,” said Sujie Yu, President, WABCO Asia-Pacific and Business Leader, China. “As we continually strive to exceed customer expectations, these awards also powerfully underline the relevance and success of WABCO’s well-established strategies for technology leadership, globalization and excellence in execution to serve their needs.”

“Our passion to sustain differentiation as a leading partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators in China is absolute and we will continue to build on this success by supporting customers with advanced technologies as they seek to address emerging industry domains, including autonomous driving, V2X connectivity and new energy vehicles. We will also augment this technology leadership with industry-leading standards for delivery, quality and service across our integrated supply chain,” added Yu.

