Vulog and Groupe Renault announce partnership to manufacture car-sharing ready electric vehicles

Vulog, the global leader in shared mobility technology, and Groupe Renault, Europe’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration to manufacture car-sharing ready vehicles, starting immediately. The agreement enables Groupe Renault to install Vulog’s car sharing hardware directly on its assembly line for the Renault ZOE, providing for the seamless and instant integration to current and future car sharing schemes thanks to Vulog’s AiMA platform.

By the end of 2019, over 2,500 Renault ZOEs equipped with Vulog’s car sharing technology will be in market, initially in northern Europe, South America and the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership will facilitate the deployment of large fleets of sharing-ready cars as a turnkey solution, with Vulog’s technology incorporating a suite of electric fleet management features. The company expects that the collaboration will add significantly to the 15 million trips it powered globally in the last year. These pre-equipped Renault ZOE fleets will be added to an existing footprint of over 25 services worldwide that already use Vulog’s technology as their backbone.

“We are very proud of this new partnership with the European leader in electric cars and a major driving force in the shared and electric mobility revolution,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “Our customers will now be able to order fleets of Renault ZOEs pre-equipped with our technology, helping to further simplify the launch of car-sharing services for mobility operators, and encouraging the growth of greener, more economical mobility in our cities. And this is just the first step in our collaboration: we are working to integrate our technology into Groupe Renault’s full range of electric vehicles.”

SOURCE: Vulog