Volvo XC40 crowned New Car of the Year at Motor Trader 2019 Awards

The Volvo XC40 has claimed yet another significant honour, adding the New Car of the Year title in the Motor Trader 2019 Awards to its impressive collection. Its success confirms its status as a game-changing model in the fiercely competitive premium compact SUV market, more than a year on from its UK debut.

Motor Trader’s judging panel was full of praise, saying: “The XC40 is a star turn. It shines on all the crucial fronts: convenient size, engaging driving dynamics, impeccable safety credentials and excellent build quality. These combine to make it an outstanding car.”

The XC40 was admired for its restrained styling in contrast to more “pumped-up” SUVs, projecting a look that is “more mannerly and less confrontational”. The judges were also impressed by the car’s ride, handling, performance and refinement, which help make it an accomplished companion over long distances. Further appreciation was given to the “cool Scandinavian interior” and the impressive array of safety features fitted to every version in the range.

Kristian Elvefors, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “This latest award is a fantastic result, especially because it names the XC40 as the all-round best new car on sale. The XC40 has enjoyed an exceptional reception from the media and public alike, and we will continue to develop and improve its qualities to ensure it remains the car that sets the standard in its class.”

The XC40 exemplifies Volvo’s transformation of its entire model range. It’s a car that addresses all the priorities of today’s premium-market customers in a package that is highly desirable yet full of practical touches to make life easier. Its popularity has helped power Volvo’s exceptional UK sales growth – up 27% in the first six months of 2019. In fact, more than 15,000 XC40s have been snapped up by customers since its launch in February 2018.

A large part of this appeal is down to the XC40’s clean, contemporary Scandinavian styling, while its cabin is a calm, comfortable and luxuriously appointed place to be. It also delivers the latest in seamless on-board connectivity with unmatched safety technology.

The heart of the XC40’s connectivity is the Volvo Sensus system, which includes a central nine-inch touchscreen and advanced voice-activated control system. This allows easy control of the car’s entertainment and information technology, along with access to a range of online apps. A wireless phone charging pad is also available.

A recipient of the maximum, five-star rating from independent safety testing organisation Euro NCAP, the XC40 has excellent impact protection engineered in, while its array of advanced systems include City Safety, which alerts you to a collision risk and can automatically apply the brakes in an emergency as required.

The XC40 is available with a range of Volvo-designed-and-built engines, engineered for smooth performance with good fuel economy and low emissions across the board. Manual and automatic transmissions are available, together with front- or all-wheel drive, depending on the engine.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars