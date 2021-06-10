Volvo Trucks to showcase VNR Electric and 25th anniversary VNL 760 at NPTC Conference

Volvo Trucks North America will display the latest Volvo VNL 760 and VNR Electric model, including the next-generation D13 Turbo Compound (D13TC) engine and Volvo I-Shift transmission, in its booth (No. 612) at the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) 2021 Annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition

Volvo Trucks North America will display the latest Volvo VNL 760 and VNR Electric model, including the next-generation D13 Turbo Compound (D13TC) engine and Volvo I-Shift transmission, in its booth (No. 612) at the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) 2021 Annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition. The event takes place June 13-15, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

NPTC, the national trade association dedicated exclusively to representing private motor carrier fleets, is hosting the conference at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The event marks the first public display of the Volvo VNR Electric since the commercial launch and sales start of the model in the U.S. and Canada in December 2020. Volvo Trucks will also showcase a 25th anniversary model of the Volvo VNL 760.

“This year’s NPTC event will allow us to showcase for the first time our latest offering that represents the next step in electromobility,” said Chris Stadler, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America. “The Volvo VNR Electric is already playing a pivotal role in helping private fleet customers achieve meaningful reductions in emissions and meet or exceed their sustainability goals.”

The zero tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric, currently in production and available for order, is designed for specific customer applications and driving cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage and pick-up and delivery routes. The battery-electric Class 8 truck is equipped with a driveline rated at 455 horsepower, generating up to 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque. With a 264-kWh battery capacity, the Volvo VNR Electric can support an operating range of up to 150 miles based on the truck’s configuration, with the capability to re-charge to an 80% level of battery energy within 70 minutes.

The 25th anniversary edition of the VNL 760, Volvo Trucks’ flagship heavy-duty truck, will also be on display in the booth featuring the next-generation D13TC engine. First launched in the Volvo VNL in 2019, the D13TC engine was made standard last year in the VNL 740, 760 and 860 models. It provides optimized performance, efficiency and cost savings, delivering up to 6% fuel economy improvements over the Volvo D13 VGT engine, while reducing fleets’ greenhouse gas emissions.

Volvo Trucks’ NPTC conference exhibit highlights:

Volvo VNL 760

Volvo D13TC engine, XE Economy 425 HP and 1750 lb.-ft. of torque

13,200 lb. front axle

40,000 lb. rear axle

Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS)

Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0

Xceed fuel efficiency package

FlowBelow AeroKit® aerodynamic package

Volvo VNR Electric 4×2 Tractor

455 HP and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque

I-Shift automated manual transmission, two-speed

12,500 lb. front axle

23,000 lb. rear axle

VADA 2.0

In addition, visitors to the Volvo Trucks booth will have the opportunity to experience cutaway displays of the Volvo I-Shift intelligent automated manual transmission and the latest-generation D13TC engine for an up-close look at the inner workings and interior components of these groundbreaking drivetrain offerings.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks North America