Volvo extends electrification of XC40 range with second plug-in hybrid powertrain option

Volvo’s progressive and wide-ranging electrification programme has delivered a second plug-in petrol-electric hybrid powertrain for the multi-award-winning XC40 compact SUV. The introduction of the new XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4 increases customer choice and opens the highly efficient plug-in hybrid technology to a wider market.

At the same time, two new mild-hybrid petrol options have been added to the range, in the form of the new XC40 B4 and B5.

With first UK deliveries of the new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 scheduled for early 2021, the XC40 offers customers an exceptional choice of electrified powertrains: full battery-electric, petrol-electric plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid electrified petrol.

XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4

The new plug-in hybrid system combines a 129hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, an 82hp electric motor and 10.7kWh rechargeable lithium-ion battery to deliver an all-electric driving range of up to 27 miles, meaning typical commuting journeys can be completed with zero tailpipe emissions and no petrol consumption. Its seven-speed automatic transmission helps make driving the XC40 Recharge T4 easy, smooth and refined, while official WLTP data records CO 2 emissions from just 47g/km and fuel economy of up to 134.5mpg.

This efficiency underpins the XC40 Recharge T4’s low day-to-day running costs, while sub-£40,000 on-the-road prices mean it doesn’t attract the additional £325 Vehicle Excise Duty payable from years two to six. For business motorists, the low CO 2 emissions further attract competitive benefit-in-kind rates for company car tax. A rate of just 12% means a 20% taxpayer would pay as little as £78 a month.

The new powertrain joins the established Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T5 in the XC40 range and is available in R-Design and Inscription equipment grades, with front-wheel drive. Respective on-the-road prices are £39,130 and £39,475. The new versions are on sale now and first deliveries to customers are expected in October 2020.

New B4 and B5 mild-hybrid petrol powertrains

The XC40 is also newly available in two mild-hybrid versions, which feature a 48-volt battery to support a 2.0-litre petrol engine. A kinetic energy recovery system and an integrated starter generator add to the overall efficiency.

The new B4 produces 197hp and is available with front- or all-wheel drive, while the 250hp B5 comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on both.

The new powertrains replace the previous T4 and T5 petrol engines in the XC40 line-up. On-the-road prices are from £32,760 for the B4 (Momentum FWD) and £37,865 for the B5 (R-Design).

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “The addition of a second plug-in hybrid powertrain and the introduction of our first mild-hybrid petrols to the XC40 range is the latest step in Volvo Cars’ ambitious electrification strategy. Combined with the XC40’s existing strengths of striking design, ingenious packaging and advanced safety technology, these new powertrains make an already desirable car even more desirable.”

For more information on the Volvo XC40 range, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/car-configurator/suv/xc40

SOURCE: Volvo Cars