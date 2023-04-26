Volvo EX90 recognized by 2023 Green GOOD DESIGN Awards

The fully electric flagship SUV, the 2024 Volvo EX90, has been recognized in the 2023 Green GOOD Design Awards as a winner in the transportation category

The Volvo EX90 is designed to support Volvo Cars plan to become a fully electric car company by 2030 while also meeting customer demand for a 7-passenger vehicle that can carry a family and their luggage. Amongst the first fully electric 3-row family vehicles, the Volvo EX90 balances demand for large vehicles with a responsibility to contribute to a cleaner, safer world for everyone.

Revealed on November 9, 2022, the 2024 Volvo EX90 rides on a dedicated electric platform that means drivers no longer need to decide between practicality and full electrification. Offering up to 300 miles of tailpipe emission-free driving range and the ability to charge from 10-80% in about 30 minutes, the Volvo EX90 expands the population of people and families that have the option to choose an electric vehicle.

The Green GOOD DESIGN awards, organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, highlight the most important new international products and buildings and construction and planning projects that are leading the global way to a design that is fully sustainable and compatible with the highest standards of good environment. Architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning projects, product, packaging, and graphic designs from over 32 nations were awarded with Green GOOD DESIGN 2023, representing the world’s most important manufacturers and design firms and leading FORTUNE 500 corporations that are forwarding a new emphasis on a more sustainable design and environment worldwide.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 is now available for pre-order in the United States at volvocars.com/us. The 7-seater Volvo EX90 will be available well-equipped at under $80,000. All Americas-bound Volvo EX90 models are expected to be built at the plant in Charleston (Ridgeville), South Carolina.

To learn more about the inspiration behind the design of the Volvo EX90, check out Volvo’s “Drive Behind” film here.

Read the complete list of 2023 Green GOOD DESIGN Award winners here.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars