Volvo delivers 20 electric trucks to DFDS in Gothenburg

Today, Volvo Trucks is delivering 20 fully electric heavy trucks to the logistics company DFDS in Gothenburg, Sweden. The delivery is part of a total order for 125 electric trucks that DFDS has placed with Volvo. Some of the new electric fleet will be used to transport goods to and from the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Gothenburg.

DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company, has placed one of the biggest orders ever for Volvo’s battery electric trucks – 125 Volvo FM Electric models. Now 20 of those trucks are starting their debut in commercial traffic.

Fourteen of the trucks, charged using green electricity, will be deployed on transports to and from Volvo’s heavy truck factory just outside Gothenburg. The initiative marks an important step to reach Volvo Trucks’ sustainability target – to have a 100% fossil-free supply chain by 2040. In addition, four of the 20 trucks delivered to DFDS include fossil-free steel.

“We firmly believe in leading by example, and to start using zero-exhaust emission trucks in our own inbound flow of goods is an important part of our strategy to create a world-class, sustainable transport system. I´m really proud to have DFDS as a partner on this journey,” explains Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

The deployment of electric, zero-exhaust emission trucks is part of the ambition of DFDS to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“Replacing our conventional, diesel trucks with alternatives like the Volvo FM Electric truck will have a significant impact on our carbon emissions. But this effort requires much more than financial investment. It’s important to work with energy providers and industry leaders, like Volvo Trucks, to make our climate ambitions a reality. The transition requires the right infrastructure and cooperation across various areas of society. It cannot be achieved by working alone,” says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division at DFDS.

Since Volvo Trucks started production of fully electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks in more than 38 countries around the world. Volvo currently offers the industry´s broadest product line-up with six electric models in series production, catering to a very wide variety of transports in and between cities. Volvo Trucks’ global target is that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks it sells will be electric.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks