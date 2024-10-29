Volvo Cars to open access to more than 17,800 NACS charging points through Tesla Supercharger Network

Owners of fully electric Volvo cars in the U.S. and Canada now have access to the Tesla Supercharger network

Volvo Cars continues its journey to electrification, creating more flexibility for drivers of its fully electric vehicles including the new EX90 flagship SUV by opening access to more than 17,800 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada.

These new charging points come in addition to Volvo drivers’ existing access to tens of thousands of fast-charge points. Charging at Tesla Superchargers and other North American Charging Standard (NACS) chargers will be enabled by an adapter included with the purchase of a new Volvo EX90 flagship SUV, EX40 or EC40 fully electric vehicle starting with model year 2025.

NACS adapters are also available to drivers of current fully electric Volvo cars and can be ordered at authorized Volvo Cars retailers in the United States and Canada for US$230/CA$310 MSRP starting today. Adapters will begin shipping to retailers on November 18, 2024. Availability of adapters for the EX30 will be announced later.

With the Volvo Cars app, drivers of fully electric Volvo cars in the United States and Canada can find tens of thousands of public charging stations, get real-time information on availability of chargers, and pay for their charging session through one single interface, making charging a Volvo car easy. Charging stations – and directions to them — can also be found by asking the Google Assistant in the infotainment system.

“As part of our journey to electrification, we want to make life with an electric car, including our new flagship EX90, as seamless as possible,” said Mike Cottone, President, Volvo Car USA and Canada. “Today we are taking a major step to providing access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure for Volvo drivers in the United States and Canada, furthering our commitment to EV adoption.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars