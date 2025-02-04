Volvo Cars reports January sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 50,820 cars in January, down 5 per cent compared to the same period last year

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – grew 17 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during January. The share of fully electric cars constituted 19 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

In January, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 18,972 cars (2024: 18,011), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 8,736 cars (2024: 12,628) and the XC90 at 7,473 cars (2024: 8,167).

January 2025 January 2024 Change Total 50 820 53 402 -5% Electrified models 22 398 19 171 17% – Fully electric 9 705 9 226 5% – Plug-in hybrid 12 693 9 945 28% Mild hybrids/ICE 28 422 34 231 -17%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars