Volvo Cars opens new, state-of-the-art software testing centre in Sweden

Our new generation of fully electric Volvo cars is hardware designed, but software-defined. This creates exciting new models like our flagship EX90 SUV and the small yet mighty EX30 SUV that become better over time thanks to regular, over-the-air software updates.

As part of that strategy, we continuously invest in our in-house software development and testing capabilities. Today, we reveal one of our biggest investments to date: a new, state-of-the-art software testing centre in Gothenburg, Sweden that amplifies our capacity for integrated software testing at all levels.

At a size of around 22,000 square meters and representing an initial investment of around SEK 300 million, our new software testing centre is the new flagship in our network of engineering centres and Tech Hubs around the world. We also operate software test centres in Lund, Sweden and Shanghai, China, but our new Gothenburg facility is by far the largest in terms of size and capacity.

We’re going to need that capacity, because as our EX90 flagship demonstrates, the automotive industry is rapidly changing. The Volvo car of the future is fully electric, increasingly sold online, powered by cutting-edge core computers running in-house developed software and constantly improves over time thanks to regular over-the-air software updates.

That makes in-house software development and testing key to achieving our strategic ambitions, which include being an industry leader in new technology and a fully electric car company by 2030.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility that will be the hub for our global software testing and validation activities,” said Anders Bell, our global head of R&D. “Developers from all our global engineering sites and tech hubs can run software tests here remotely, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I firmly believe that with this new testing centre, we’ve set a new benchmark for the automotive industry.”

The new software testing facility will initially employ around 100 people, a figure that is expected to grow to 300 once the testing centre is running at full capacity. Eventually the site will house around 500 testing rigs and digital test environments, up from almost 200 right now.

The Gothenburg site will work closely together with our other engineering centres around the globe that play a central role in software development. Last month, we established a new Tech Hub in Singapore, while we announced our plans for another software-focused Tech Hub in Krakow, Poland in February.

“Our growing ranks of software engineers work on a wide variety of exciting challenges,” says Alwin Bakkenes, our global head of software engineering. “The aim is to boost our innovation speed by developing software for key areas for Volvo Cars – from core safety technology based on our deep understanding of what causes accidents, to our perception and driver assistance algorithms and software for future autonomous driving.”

Other software engineering challenges include developing our next-generation connected features, and supporting all our development work through data analytics. We’re actively recruiting software engineers at our various locations around the globe. For all the latest openings, check our Careers page.

Apart from the sites in Krakow and Singapore, we operate Tech Hubs in Stockholm and Lund in Sweden, as well as in Bangalore in India. We also have large engineering centres in Shanghai, China and Gothenburg, Sweden. While each of these locations has its own focus area, together they make up a crucial network of innovation centres strategically spread around the globe.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars