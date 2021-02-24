Volvo Cars leads IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus awards

Volvo Cars has earned more 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) awards by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) than any other automaker as of February 24, 2021. IIHS awards TSP+ to vehicles that provide the highest level of safety.

Volvo received nine TSP+ awards in the latest round. The focus on standard safety systems, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, combined with advanced pedestrian and cyclist collision prevention sets Volvo apart from others. Volvo has made these systems standard on all vehicles for several years while many competitors continue to offer several of these features as options.

“Safety has been the core of our business since 1927 and we always appreciate when prestigious third-party organizations recognize that,” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA.

The following vehicles have been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS from IIHS:

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Volvo’s vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo. The company has consistently innovated new safety features, including the introduction of a speed cap in new cars, run-off road protection and a new suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) debuting in the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars