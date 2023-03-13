Volta Trucks secures European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for the all-electric Volta Zero

European Whole Vehicle Type Approval received for all-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced another significant milestone on its journey to production, receiving European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its 16-tonne all-electric Volta Zero vehicle.

The European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA) certification allows Volta Trucks to produce and sell the all-electric Volta Zero in volume. It’s the process used to ensure that all vehicles meet the stringent and relevant environmental, safety and security standards.

The certification of the all-electric Volta Zero comes as the second-generation ‘Production Verification’ prototypes are soon to be delivered to customers across Europe as part of a Pilot Fleet of vehicles. These vehicles will be loaned to customers for extended periods of time, allowing fleet operators to fully understand how the all-electric medium duty truck will integrate into their operations.

To achieve the required accreditation, Volta Trucks worked with the experts at ATEEL UK Ltd and ATEEL S.à r.l., the international Technical Service, and SNCH, The Société Nationale de Certification et d’Homologation, the Luxembourg approval authority who oversee approval for international UNECE and European regulations. These approval bodies oversaw the testing and reports to secure the certification of the Volta Zero. The vehicle underwent multiple systems and individual component testing on areas such as braking, steering, lighting and glazing, along with the vehicle safety systems.

Customer’s own Series production Volta Zeros are due to start rolling off the line of the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria, in early Q2 2023. The plant is ready to meet the strong customer demand for the purpose-built, all-electric medium duty urban delivery truck.

Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, says;

“Receiving the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval is a huge milestone for Volta Trucks, and our mission to make city centre streets safer and more sustainable for all. We’ve developed a completely new vehicle from the ground up, and it’s a testament to our Engineering and Developments teams that the Volta Zero has passed these stringent and demanding tests so quickly. We are now all set for the start of Series Production at our manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria, to put trucks into the hands of our customers, and start the work of delivering on our mission.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks