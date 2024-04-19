Volkswagen workers vote for union representation in Chattanooga

Volkswagen Chattanooga workers voted in favor of union representation in their workplace this week

Volkswagen Chattanooga workers voted in favor of union representation in their workplace this week. The vote was administered through a democratic, secret ballot vote overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

A total of 3,613 votes were cast, which is 83.5 percent of employees who were eligible to vote, in the April 17-19 election.

Two thousand six hundred twenty-eight (2,628) votes, or 73 percent, were cast “Yes” for representation by the United Auto Workers (UAW).

Nine hundred eighty-five (985) votes, or 27 percent, were cast “No” against representation by the UAW.

We will await certification of the results by the NLRB.

Volkswagen thanks its Chattanooga workers for voting in this election.

SOURCE: Volkswagen