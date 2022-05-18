Volkswagen: The wait is finally over! – Start of ID. Buzz pre-sales

Pre-sales of the new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo start in Germany and most European markets on this coming Friday, 20 May

Pre-sales of the new ID. Buzz01 and ID. Buzz Cargo01 start in Germany and most European markets on this coming Friday, 20 May. The zero-emission all-rounder can be ordered from this date – whether as an electric bus for the family, leisure activities or business, or as a delivery vehicle for companies.

Without taking into account the environmental bonus in Germany, the gross list price for the five-seater ID. Buzz Pro is 64,581.30 euros (in Germany). Gross prices for the ID. Buzz Cargo start from 54,430.60 euros (in Germany). The first vehicles will be delivered to customers in autumn this year.

With the start of pre-sales, Volkswagen’s electric strategy aimed at offering climate-neutral mobility in every segment continues to pick up speed. This is shown by the fact that the most important automotive trends can be found in the ID. Buzz: electric mobility, intelligent networking of the assist and information systems and over-the-air software updates. With long ranges and short charging times, the ID. Buzz is also a sustainable and economically efficient companion for everyday use, permitting operation with zero local emissions.

With the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen is adding another model to the successful ID. family, which consists of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 in Europe, and is also picking up the pace of its electric offensive as part of the ACCELERATE strategy. By 2030, it is planned that at least 70 percent of Volkswagen’s sales in Europe will come from all-electric vehicles. The goal is to reduce CO 2 emissions per vehicle by up to 40 percent as soon as 2030. On its Way to ZERO, the company intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. The ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are manufactured at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hannover and are carbon-neutral on handover to their customers. When charged using 100 percent green energy, the vehicles are already climate-neutral.

The five-seater ID. Buzz will be initially offered in the high-spec Pro version throughout Europe. The ID. Buzz Cargo will be available parallel to the market launch. For the market entry, the ID. Buzz will be equipped as standard with the largest battery of the ID. family so far. The lithium-ion battery offers an energy content of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross) and supplies a 150 kW (204 PS) electric drive motor at the rear with a torque of 310 Nm. The WLTP consumption: 20.6 kWh/100 km (Cargo: 20.4 kWh/100 km). The range is up to 421 kilometres (Cargo: 424 km). At a DC quick-charging station, the battery can be recharged from 5 to 80 percent of its capacity in around 30 minutes with a maximum charging power of up to 170 kW.

The new Plug & Charge function makes DC charging even more convenient: as soon as the customer plugs in the charging cable, encrypted and secure communication in accordance with the ISO 15118 standard starts between the car and charging station. This authentication process takes just a few seconds before charging starts. Billing then functions in the usual way via the We Charge contract. Plug & Charge will be available in the Ionity, Aral, bp, Enel, EON, Iberdrola and eviny networks in 2022.

Assist and convenience systems: The standard equipment of the ID. Buzz Pro includes a wide range of ultra-modern assist systems. Always on board: Car2X02 (can warn drivers about local hazards such as the start of a traffic jam after a bend), swerve support02 (can make it easier to avoid obstacles during full braking), oncoming vehicle braking when turning02 (can warn and brake in the case of oncoming traffic and when turning off), Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring02, the proactive occupant protection system02 (can close the windows before a potential accident, for example) and the lane keeping system Lane Assist02. The standard equipment also includes Dynamic Road Sign Display.02 Park Distance Control02 at the front and rear makes manoeuvring easier. An ideal climate in the vehicle is ensured by Air Care Climatronic with 2-zone temperature control, stationary air conditioning and activated charcoal filter.

Infotainment: The defining features in the interior of the all-rounder include the digital instruments (Digital Cockpit, 5.3-inch screen diagonal) and the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system (10-inch screen diagonal) including digital radio (DAB+). The system touchscreen is designed as free-standing element in the style of a tablet. Using App-Connect including App-Connect Wireless, various smartphone apps can be integrated on board via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. As part of the optimum ergonomic design, all displays are located on one visual axis; the same also applies to the controls. There are two USB-C interfaces on the right of the steering wheel, and a third port is located in the front passenger door trim. The ID. Buzz Pro is additionally equipped as standard with an inductive charging function and a corresponding smartphone stowage area.

Exterior: The exterior equipment of the ID. Buzz Pro includes two smooth-running sliding doors, tinted windows at the rear and 19-inch alloy wheels in Black with diamond-cut surfaces. Also standard: LED headlights and surround lighting with logo projection in the area of the front doors.

Variability: The longitudinally adjustable second seat row can be folded down in a 1/3 to 2/3 split; it is also possible to separately fold the backrests and adjust the backrest angle. A luggage compartment with a capacity of 1,121 litres (when loaded up to the height of the standard luggage compartment cover) is located behind the rear bench seat. A volume of 2,205 litres is obtained if the rear bench seat is folded down and the complete stowage space used.

Eleven colour variants: Volkswagen offers the ID. Buzz Pro in Monosilver Metallic as standard and optionally in ten other colour variants: a solid paint finish (Candy White), four additional metallic paint colours (Lime Yellow, Starlight Blue, Energetic Orange and Bay Leaf Green), a pearl-effect paint (Deep Black) and four two-tone colour schemes. If the zero-emission bus is ordered in one of the two-tone exterior paint finishes, the upper area including roof and the V-shaped bonnet are always in Candy White. In this case, the surfaces below the all-round character line are finished in one of the metallic colours Lime Yellow, Starlight Blue Energetic Orange or Bay Leaf Green.

The optional equipment of the ID. Buzz Pro

Customisation in just a few clicks: The ID. Buzz can be additionally customised by means of the optional equipment. Alongside classic features such as a folding towing bracket (with electric release) or seven wheel and tyre combinations (18 to 21 inches), this is done primarily by means of the wide range of packages. These facilitate configuration of the ID. Buzz Pro.

The Design package: This package includes the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, advanced main-beam control Dynamic Light Assist, dynamic cornering light, a horizontal light strip between the headlights, and LED tail light clusters with dynamic turn signal function. The Design package also contains stainless steel pedals with Play (accelerator) and Pause (brake) symbols.

Open & Close packages: Two different Open & Close packages allow the standard Keyless Start starting system to be extended into the keyless locking and starting system Keyless Advanced. This package also includes illuminated door handle recesses (outside), the electrically opening and closing boot lid (including operation by foot gesture: Easy Open and Easy Close), and surround lighting for the rear end. Customers who choose the Open & Close package Plus additionally receive electrically opening and closing sliding doors.

Assistance package with Keyless Advanced: The already large range of standard assist systems is extended further by the Assistance package with Keyless Advanced. This includes Adaptive cruise control (ACC) stop & go with speed limiter, rear view camera system, Park Assist Plus, illuminated door handle recesses and an anti-theft alarm. The name says it all: instead of the Keyless Start starting system, the Keyless Advanced system with additional keyless locking function is also installed.

Assistance package Plus with Keyless Advanced: The Plus version extends the scope of the Assistance package to include Travel Assist with swarm data (partly automated driving over the entire speed range02), the lane change system Side Assist, a memory function for Park Assist Plus (can be used to perform a trained parking manoeuvre), Area View and steering wheel heating.

Infotainment packages: The interior of the ID. Buzz can also be personalised by means of different packages. For example, with the Infotainment package: the equipment is supplemented by the Discover Pro navigation system, voice control and the Comfort mobile phone interface. In addition, nine instead of five loudspeakers produce the perfect sound. There is also an Infotainment package Plus with an even greater range of functions and a touchscreen with a screen diagonal measuring twelve instead of ten inches.

Comfort packages: An interesting new feature in the ID. Buzz is a removable centre console: the ID. Buzz Box. This is available in combination with the Comfort package. Among other things, the package includes additional USB-C charging sockets at the rear, as well as steering wheel, windscreen and seat heating. In combination with the Comfort package Plus, the equipment also includes a MultiFlex board (variable luggage compartment floor) and the luggage net. The MultiFlex board makes it possible to produce a continuous load surface from the folded-down rear bench seat to the boot lid.

Interior Style: The interior colours and materials are customised by means of different Style packages. The options start here with the Interior Style package, followed by the premium Interior Style packages. The colours correspond to the exterior paintwork and are optionally reflected in the seat cushions, dash panel and door trim.

In the Interior Style Plus package, the equipment is supplemented by front comfort seats where most adjustments can be performed electrically. The seats also have a memory function, a pneumatically adjustable lumbar support and seat heating.

The ID. Buzz can be ordered through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles dealerships from Friday, 20 May. All details of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo can also be viewed in the configurator.

Advantages of electric mobility: Electric vehicles offer a high degree of economic efficiency. Like many countries in Europe, Germany also currently offers a subsidy programme for electric vehicles. This year, purchase of an ID. Buzz is subsidised by an environmental bonus of up to 7,500 euros03), which is deducted from the net list price. And there are also other monetary benefits: exemption from vehicle tax (10 years in Germany), significantly lower energy costs for operation with electric power and a reduced maintenance requirement (no oil changes, comparatively long service intervals), as well as lower taxation for company cars in Germany.

