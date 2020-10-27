Volkswagen of America and Taos Ski Valley, Inc. team up following Taos compact SUV debut

Volkswagen of America and Taos Ski Valley, Inc. today announced an agreement that will include display vehicles, marketing initiatives, vehicle shuttles and on-site activations at Taos Ski Valley.

The Taos name was chosen for the newest member of Volkswagen’s SUV family to embody the nature of the car—Taos is a small city that offers big things, from outdoor adventure to arts, design, culture and cuisine. Not far from Taos is Taos Ski Valley, one of North America’s premier ski and snowboard destinations, with spectacular scenery and amazing terrain for every ability level.

“Taos takes on a new meaning now for Volkswagen, and this agreement with Taos Ski Valley strengthens our message of bringing SUVs to the American market,” said Duncan Movassaghi, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Volkswagen of America. “Collaborating with an organization that is as socially and environmentally responsible as Taos Ski Valley is perfectly aligned with our Drive Bigger goals of committing ourselves to being a purpose-driven company. We’re embracing our promise to help make the world a better place and want to work with companies who share this spirit.”

As part of the agreement, Volkswagen shuttle vehicles will be offered to guests of Taos Air and guests of The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, a premier, 80-room ski-in/ski-out lodge. Additional program elements around Taos Ski Valley include signage, vehicle displays, and on-site Volkswagen experiences for guests throughout the year (all events will adhere to the state of New Mexico COVID-19 guidelines). The on-site elements will be accompanied by advertising spots, as well as joint digital and social media outreach.

“Volkswagen’s Drive Bigger initiative aligns with Taos Ski Valley’s B Corp ethos – and Volkswagen’s commitments – including significant investments in electric vehicles, developing the world’s first LEED Platinum certified auto assembly plant, charitable sponsorship of The Conservation Fund, and goal of being carbon neutral globally by 2050 make this partnership a natural fit,” said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. “Our guests will enjoy the performance and experience of riding in some of Volkswagen’s latest models, while we gain peace of mind knowing our fleet of hotel and airport shuttle vehicles are high-quality, reliable, and ready to tackle the rugged mountain roads we drive every day.”

Volkswagen recently unveiled the all-new 2022 Taos. The Taos will slot under the Tiguan, and is another proof point of Volkswagen’s doubling-up SUV strategy following the launch of Atlas Cross Sport and the all-electric ID.4 earlier this year. The vehicle is positioned in the largest U.S. vehicle segment, the compact SUV market, where 4 million vehicles were sold in 2019—around 24 percent of the market. The Taos is small in stature, but big on value, with bold design, smart packaging, and high-end features.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America