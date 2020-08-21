Volkswagen: Locally emission-free in the city, ample range for journeys: start of sales for the Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE

Volkswagen is electrifying the eighth generation of the Golf with two new plug-in hybrid versions: the Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE. This means that no less than two Golf models are now available as plug-in hybrid models for the first time. The Golf eHybrid is designed for maximum comfort and delivers an output of 150 kW (204 PS). Price in Germany: from 39,781.18 euros0506. With an output of 180 kW (245 PS), the Golf GTE offers outstandingly sporty performance, combining both power and efficiency. Base price: 41,667.40 euros0506. Sales of both models are starting now. By the end of the year, a total of eight different Golf and Golf Variant models will be available with hybrid drive – the Golf will therefore be the brand’s product line with the greatest level of hybridisation.

The new Golf plug-in hybrid versions feature a 50 percent-higher energy capacity (13 kWh) compared with the plug-in hybrid drive of the Golf Mk7. This allows a wider electric range. When the battery is charged, the Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE start electrically and therefore with zero local emissions. The Golf eHybrid covers up to 80 kilometres fully electrically, while the Golf GTE boasts a locally zero emissions range of up to 62 kilometres. The E-MODE also permits all-electric driving on country roads and motorways. The TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) is automatically switched on at higher speeds – depending on the activated hybrid mode, driving profile or charge level of the battery. The drive then operates in economical Hybrid mode, which makes it possible to achieve very high combined ranges – up to 870 km (NEDC) with the e-Hybrid resp. 745 km (NEDC) with the Golf GTE.

In every case, a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG is responsible for gearshifts as standard. On longer journeys, electric energy can be reserved for driving into a built-up area at the destination so that driving in the city is possible with locally zero emissions.

Volkswagen offers the Golf eHybrid in the upscale “Style”06 equipment versions. Like the predecessor, the Golf GTE will again be offered as an independent model with customised GTE06 equipment. Always on board: features such as Digital Cockpit Pro (digital instruments), “Discover Media” navigation system including streaming and Internet, DAB+, mobile phone interface with inductive charging function, voice control, Dynamic Road Sign Display, a multifunction leather steering wheel, sports comfort seats (eHybrid), Travel Assist for assisted driving up to 210 km/h (including Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist lane keeping system), Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioner, start/stop system with brake energy recuperation, V2X local warning system, new Keyless Start keyless comfort start function, LED Plus headlights and LED tail light clusters as well as alloy wheels. The Golf GTE is additionally equipped with details such as customised bumpers as well as customised premium sports seats with integrated head restraints and an LED light strip in the radiator grille.

With the new Golf eHybrid and Golf GTE, Volkswagen is launching the next models as part of a wide-ranging product offensive. The number of different models available in the eighth Golf generation will be extended in particular as part of this offensive. Iconic sporty models such as the new Golf GTI07, Golf GTD07 and Golf R07 will be launched in the coming weeks. The market launch of the new Golf Variant will also take place soon. The mild hybrid models are also becoming increasingly important. The new Golf eTSI with the first 48 V mild hybrid drive (110 kW / 150 PS)08 is already on sale. Further power output level of the eTSI will follow before the end of 2020.

01 Golf GTE – (NEDC) fuel consumption l /100 km: combined 1.7; power consumption in kW/h/100 km: combined 12.4; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 38; efficiency class: A+

02 Golf eHybrid – (NEDC) fuel consumption l /100 km: combined 1.4-1.2; power consumption in kW/h/100 km: combined 11.6-11.0; CO 2 emissions (combined) in g/km: 31-28; efficiency class: A+

03 NEDC

04 System power

05 Germany, including 16 per cent value added tax; valid until 31 December 2020

06 All equipment specifications are excerpts from the overall equipment; they apply to the German market

07 Golf GTI, Golf GTD, Golf R – The vehicles are near-production concept cars

08 Golf eTSI (110 kW / 150 PS) – (NEDC) fuel consumption l/100 km: urban 6,1-5,9; extra urban 4,1-3,9; combined 4,8-4,6; CO 2 -emissions (combined) in g/km: 111-106; efficiency class: A

SOURCE: Volkswagen