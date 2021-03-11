Volkswagen ID.4 EV named to Autotrader list of 10 Best Car Interiors under $50,000 for 2021

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the all-new ID.4 EV was named to Autotrader’s list of 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2021. Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV features a modern, airy interior design with meticulous attention to detail, configurable storage spaces and a plethora of high-tech features. ID.4 is available for reservation now with a starting MSRP of $39,995 for the Pro model before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. It begins arriving to dealers nationwide this month.

“The ID.4 is the most important vehicle for the brand since the legendary Beetle and shares its purpose-built vision—in this case, the people’s electric car,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. “An award right out of the gate is a sign we’re on the right track.”

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is an all-new, all-electric compact crossover that we’ve been patiently waiting for, and now that it has finally arrived, we’re impressed with its smooth and peppy electric drivetrain and its high-tech interior,” said the editors at Autotrader. “It’s very tech-focused, centered on a responsive infotainment system that is truly smartphone-like. Most of the controls are touch-sensitive in lieu of traditional buttons and knobs, which is risky, but it works well in this Volkswagen.”

The interior of ID.4 mirrors the futuristic look of the exterior, with functionality almost completely controlled by touch or voice control—there are very few actual buttons. The ID.Cockpit digital display in front of the driver replaces the traditional instrument cluster, and is attached to the steering column, so that it’s always positioned ideally in the line of sight. It is operated with touch-sensitive controls on the leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel which provide haptic feedback. Up to three tiles show the most important information, with the display for battery status and range underneath.

A 10-inch Discover Pro touch infotainment display is located in the middle of the dash panel, angled slightly towards the driver. This screen can be configured to driver preference, and manages the standard navigation system, all telematics, entertainment, driver-assistance systems and vehicle settings; it is upgraded to a 12-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment display on Pro S models. Sliders for volume and temperature adjustment are located on the inclined surface below the display.

“Hello ID.” natural voice control is standard in the ID.4. The car follows the instructions spoken by the driver and passengers and is capable of understanding many commands from everyday language, such as “Hello ID., I’m cold” to turn up the heat.

The ID.4 also comes with the ID. Light system—a light strip that runs below the windshield and provides the driver with intuitive support. It uses various light pulses to signal statuses such as readiness to drive, turn instructions from the navigation system, brake prompts from driver-assistance systems, and incoming phone calls. When using voice commands, it signals that it is listening, similar to voice-activation on mobile phones or virtual assistants. When the ID.4 is plugged in to charge, the ID. Light indicates the current level of charge.

To complete the high-tech package, ID.4 offers standard wireless mobile charging for compatible devices, wireless App-Connect, and Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. App-Connect smartphone integration for compatible devices offers users the ability to run select smartphone apps directly on the vehicle’s display through Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®.

The ID.4 offers a range of comfort and convenience features found throughout the rest of the brand’s lineup. Standard features include advanced KESSY® keyless access with proximity unlocking, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and dual-zone Climatronic® climate control. To manage cold temperatures, the ID.4 features a standard heated steering wheel, heated front seats, heated side mirrors and washer nozzles, and, on all-wheel-drive models, a heated windshield. Pro models feature six-way adjustable seats with power recline and front seat armrests on the inner side, while Pro S models add 12-way power seats, with massaging lumbar and memory.

ID.4 features plenty of storage options and ways to make using them easy. Running between the front seats is a long, spacious center console, which is modular in design and can be reconfigured with adaptable inserts. All models feature spacious stowage areas in the doors, and each door has a bottle holder. Pro S models feature cell phone pockets in the backs of the front seats for rear seat passengers as well as a center armrest with two more cupholders, for a total of eight pre-configured beverage holders. All ID.4 models feature a below-floor storage compartment in the cargo hold, where owners can store the household charging cord and other small items. Pro S models add three cargo-area features: an adjustable trunk floor, a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close, and a ski pass-through.

The upscale interior is further highlighted by ambient lighting and an optional panoramic fixed-glass roof. All ID.4 models include ten-color ambient lighting, and Pro S and 1st Edition models feature a stunning 30-color ambient lighting system with pre-set “moods”, as well as a slider bar in the infotainment system to customize. Pro S models offer a fixed-glass roof, which stretches across almost the entire surface of the roof, letting light in and reinforcing the feeling of spaciousness. An electric sunshade helps prevent the interior from heating up on sunny days, and can be controlled via a touch slider above the driver or through the infotainment screen.

