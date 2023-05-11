Volkswagen: First preview of the new ID.7 GTX: a long-distance limousine with more power and all-wheel drive

World premiere of long-distance limousine scheduled for the IAA Mobility trade show in late summer

Three weeks ago, Volkswagen presented the new ID.701 as an all-electric limousine for the upper mid-size class. The most dynamic model variant will now follow in late summer with the world premiere of the ID.7 GTX. Equipped with the latest drive generation of the ID. models, the dual-motor all-wheel drive system and a host of sporty design elements, the long-distance limousine is a high-performance model. The launch of the new GTX model is planned for the IAA Mobility in Munich (5–10 September 2023).

Black and red stand for GTX. In the interior, details such as the red GTX contrast stitching on the seats, dash panel and doors emphasise the sportiness of the model. The exterior design, on the other hand, is characterised by black gloss elements. Together with the standard black roof paint finish and the darkened windows, these features ensure that the upcoming ID.7 GTX will also enjoy a powerful and distinctive appearance.

GTX – fine-tuned for efficiency and driving pleasure. Like on the previous GTX models ID.4 and ID.5, the vehicle dynamics manager is responsible for intelligent control of the dual-motor all-wheel drive system in the ID.7 GTX. This software, developed in-house by Volkswagen, always aims to achieve the optimum combination of efficiency, dynamics and driving stability. The vehicle dynamics manager controls not only the powertrain, but also all braking, steering and chassis control systems, depending on the selected driving profile. The limousine’s running gear and steering have been fundamentally enhanced on the basis of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform and offer a large bandwidth between comfort and sportiness thanks to the possibility of driving profile selection. This underlines the ID.7 GTX’s status as the flagship model in the ID. family.

GTX as a formula for success. The sporty GTX brand with its all-electric performance models has been part of Volkswagen’s portfolio for two years now. The dynamic vehicles combine electric mobility, sustainability and intelligent sportiness. Their sporty design also emphasises the special character and recognition value of the high-quality GTX models.

SOURCE: Volkswagen