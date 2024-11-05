Volkswagen: Electrified icons – Multivan and California launch with progressive plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive

Electric in everyday life: Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION impress with electric ranges of around 90 kilometres

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is now electrifying the Multivan and California with a new, progressive plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive. The highly efficient drive system combines all-electric driving with high combined ranges and maximum traction. The plug-in hybrid drive produces a system power of 180 kW (245 PS). The hybrid system comprises a new high-tech four-cylinder engine (1.5 TSI evo2), an electric drive motor on the front axle and a second electric drive motor on the rear axle. The two electric drive motors are powered by a new lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 19.7 kWh – providing an electric range of up to 95 kilometres for the Multivan and 91 kilometres for the California. The new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the new California eHybrid 4MOTION are now available to order in Europe.

Innovative icons: The second-generation plug-in hybrid drive turns the cult Multivan bus and the California camper van icon into primarily electric vehicles in everyday life. On longer journeys, on the other hand, the extremely economical drive impresses with long combined ranges. A characteristic example of the innovative technical developments from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is the completely new torsion beam rear axle, which is powered purely electrically by a second electric drive motor. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has deliberately opted for a combination of the plug-in hybrid drive with an all-wheel drive system to provide both all-rounders with perfect traction – whether on a skiing outing or individual trips. The standard-length Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION is available from 70,668.15 euros1/2; the California, which is always built with an extended body and two sleeping berths under the standard-equipment pop-up roof, will be available as eHybrid 4MOTION at prices from 77,772.45 euros1/3; with two sleeping berths in the interior (from the Beach Tour specification), the California eHybrid will be launched at prices starting from 82,907.30 euros. Europe-wide pre-sales of the Multivan and California models with plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive have just started.

Three efficient drive sources: The plug-in hybrid drive of the Multivan and California is a completely new system of the second eHybrid generation. A high-tech turbocharged petrol engine with the designation 1.5 TSI evo2 is used in the new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the California eHybrid 4MOTION. The 130 kW (177 PS) four-cylinder engine is characterised by innovative features such as a VTG (variable turbine geometry) turbocharger with efficient high-pressure injection at 350 bar and the equally highly efficient TSI-evo combustion process. The latter thus ensures high engine efficiency, which in turn reduces both consumption and emissions. The economical and powerful petrol engine is combined with an electric motor with an output of 85 kW (115 PS) on the front axle. The electric drive motor is integrated into a plug-in hybrid module together with a direct-shift gearbox (DSG). The DSG (DQ400e evo) was specially designed and further developed as a plug-in hybrid gearbox. This enhancement now makes it possible for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to implement a new and even more efficient hybrid strategy. As a third technical module, a second electric drive motor is used on the torsion beam rear axle. This electric drive motor has an output of 100 kW (136 PS). Technically speaking, the drive motors at both the front and rear are permanently excited synchronous motors. Together, the 1.5 TSI evo2 engine and the electric drive motors develop a system torque of 350 Nm, and the maximum power is available almost from standstill.

Powerful battery and fast charging: Another key component of the plug-in hybrid drive is the new high-voltage battery. With 19.7 kWh, it offers almost twice as much net energy content as its counterpart in the previous Multivan eHybrid with front-wheel drive. The lithium-ion high-voltage battery consists of 96 cell modules of a new development stage with temperature control by means of external liquid cooling. As a special feature compared with a plug-in hybrid drive with pure front-wheel or rear-wheel drive, two power and control electronics systems are used on board the new Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION instead of just one. They are located in the front and rear axle areas and manage the energy flow between the battery and the respective electric drive motor; in doing so, they convert the direct current (DC) of the battery into the alternating current (AC) required to operate the electric drive motors. The front power and control electronics system also serves as a DC/DC converter to supply the low-voltage vehicle electrical system with 12 V voltage. The other hybrid components also include the charger. Instead of the 3.6 kW charging capacity available for the first Multivan eHybrid, it is now possible to charge with up to 11 kW at AC charging points such as a home charging station. For the first time, energy can now be replenished with up to 50 kW4 at DC rapid charging stations while on the road.

Silent electric start: The new plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive of the Multivan and California is a Group-wide first, as it combines the latest eHybrid system of the modular transverse matrix (MQB) with an additional electrically powered rear axle for the first time. In the eHybrid 4MOTION version, the Multivan and California always start purely electrically as long as the outside temperature does not drop below minus 28 degrees. Up to a speed of 65 km/h, the rear electric drive motor is always activated to provide all-wheel drive ‘starting assistance’. The electric rear-axle drive is also available when the battery is empty: the power required for the electric drive motor at the rear axle is automatically generated by the TSI engine and the front electric motor, which in this case acts as a generator. Using a decoupling unit, the rear electric drive motor can be automatically removed from the rear axle drive by hybrid control in order to increase efficiency under normal traction conditions.

Superior driving characteristics: The power distribution of the 4MOTION system is regulated via the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is variable – depending on the drive situation or traction at the axles. This means up to 100 per cent of the drive force can be directed to the front or rear axle. If the driver switches from D to Sport mode S, the permanent all-wheel drive is activated – for example, when driving on snow or rough terrain. The driving characteristics and traction are also positively influenced by a low centre of gravity and balanced weight distribution, which results from the location of the battery (under the front seats) and fuel tank (under the second seat row) as well as integration of the second electric drive motor into the rear axle. The new Multivan and the California eHybrid 4MOTION can be driven purely electrically at speeds of up to 130 km/h. In hybrid mode, the top speed is 200 km/h.

Electric stationary air conditioning: Both the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the California eHybrid 4MOTION offer electric stationary air conditioning. This can be used to cool, ventilate and heat the VW bus and camper van. The air conditioning system is supplied with energy either by the high-voltage battery or by shore power during charging to ensure a pleasant interior temperature in the vehicle before the start of a journey. In addition to the comfort aspect, the stationary air conditioning offers another advantage: if the interior temperature is regulated during charging, this increases the electric range – as with an all-electric vehicle – as corresponding climate control does not place a burden on the battery capacity in electric mode. When the charging cable is plugged in, the vehicle is air-conditioned for approximately 30 minutes; in general, the battery is fully charged first and then the air conditioning is started. If the stationary air conditioning is operated solely using the power supply from the high-voltage battery, the function switches off after 10 minutes. The stationary air conditioning can be activated on the Infotainment system or using the smartphone app. The Multivan and California will be built together with the electric ID. Buzz at the German Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover.

Notes:

1) All equipment details and prices (incl. 19% value added tax) apply to the model range available in Germany

2) Multivan eHybrid 4Motion, 130 kW (177 PS)/85 kW (115 PS), six-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG): Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery 7.5–7.9 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions with discharged battery 169–180 in g/km; weighted combined CO₂ emissions 18–21 in g/km, combined electrical consumption 21.7–22.9 in kWh/100 km plus 0.8–0.9 l/100 km, combined electric range 87–95 in km; CO₂ class(es): B–G

3) California eHybrid 4Motion, 130 kW (177 PS)/85 kW (115 PS), six-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG): Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery 7.7–8.1 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions with discharged battery 175–185 in g/km; weighted combined CO₂ emissions 19–22 in g/km, combined electrical consumption 22.3–23.5 in kWh/100 km plus 0.9–1 l/100 km, combined electric range 84–89 in km; CO₂ class(es): B–G

4) The value for the customer-relevant charging process is 40 kW, determined in accordance with DIN 70080. However, charging capacities of up to 50 kW can be achieved under ideal conditions (e.g. very low charge level or high battery temperatures)

SOURCE: Volkswagen