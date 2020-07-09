Volkswagen donates one million dollars for reforestation in Australia

Following the devastating bush fires at the beginning of the year, Volkswagen is now do-nating one million Australian dollars (about 617,000 euros) to “Bush Heritage Australia” for bush fire and reforestation projects in Australia. The “One Million Trees Project” in the Eurardy Nature Reserve in Western Australia will receive 250,000 dollars and a project to restore 400 hectares in the Scottsdale Reserve in New South Wales will receive 750,000 dollars.

“Although the world has been ravaged by the COVID 19 pandemic since the fires earlier this year, Volkswagen remains committed to supporting bush fire relief and restoration,” said Michael Bartsch, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Australia.

The donation is part of a 2.5 million Australian dollar donation framework that Volkswagen had pledged in response to the devastating bush fires in early 2020. 500,000 dollars was immediately sent to the volunteer fire brigades of Queensland, News South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Potential recipients for the remaining one million Australian dollars are currently being examined.

Bush Heritage Australia is an independent, not-for-profit national organisation that acquires and manages land and works with indigenous people to protect the local flora and fauna. Bush Heritage owns 37 nature reserves covering an area of 1.24 million hectares. Through its 25 Aboriginal partnerships, the organisation supports the management of an additional 10.1 million hectares.

SOURCE: Volkswagen