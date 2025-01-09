Volkswagen delivers around 4.8 million vehicles worldwide in 2024

Volkswagen is defending its undisputed market leadership in Europe but also growing significantly in North and South America

Despite strong headwinds, Volkswagen delivered around 4.8 million vehicles to customers worldwide last year (1.4 per cent fewer than in the previous year). Volkswagen was again the clear market leader in Germany with a market share of 19.1 per cent, according to the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

Martin Sander, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales: “Around the globe, 2024 was a difficult year with sluggish economic activity, political challenges and intense competition – particularly in China. Yet, we are beginning the new year with optimism. Not only do we have attractive products, but we are meeting the needs of a wide variety of customer groups with our extensive, diverse model range that covers all drive types.”

The brand also boasts a broad range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Since launching the ID. family in 2019, Volkswagen has sold over 1.35 million units of the ID. worldwide, including around 500,000 units of the ID.3. Last year, Volkswagen sold 383,100 BEVs.

Undisputed market leader in Germany and Europe

In 2024, Volkswagen was again the clear market leader in Germany with a KBA market share of 19.1 per cent. The top ten most popular vehicles include as many as five Volkswagen models: the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, Passat and Polo. Volkswagen also topped out the German market in the BEV segment. Here, Volkswagen vehicles accounted for 16.3 per cent of new registrations, an increase of 2.8 percentage points on 2023.

Delivery figures for the regions around the world:

Europe: 1,254,500 deliveries (down 1.7 per cent year-on-year)

South America: 479,400 deliveries (up 21.1 per cent year-on-year)

North America: 592,300 deliveries (up 18.4 per cent year-on-year)

China: 2,198,900 deliveries (down 8.3 per cent year-on-year)

SUV trend sustained in 2024

SUVs were in high demand in 2024, both with conventional drive systems and as all-electric variants. These now account for 47 percent of total Volkswagen deliveries – an increase of 1.4 percentage points on 2023. Once again, the Tiguan was the most popular SUV and best-selling model, followed by the T-Roc – ever since the sales launch of the compact crossover model, more than 2 million units have been sold. Volkswagen will launch the next generation of the T-Roc in 2025.

The Polo also provides cause for celebration this year – 50 years after its first model generation came on the market. To this day, Volkswagen’s small car remains very popular worldwide, with over 20 million units already delivered. In Brazil, for example, a record-breaking 172,510 units of the Polo were handed over to customers last year.

SOURCE: Volkswagen