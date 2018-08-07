Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles lays groundwork for future with Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic has taken delivery of a fleet of new Crafters to support its business expansion plans as it increases the rollout of its super-fast broadband infrastructure across the UK.

Based in Hammersmith, London, Hyperoptic has built its own network of fibre optic cables that aims to provide the fastest broadband across the country.

Supplied by Van Centres at Cordwallis Heathrow and Imperial Commercials Derby, 11 liveried Crafters have already been delivered with 18 more scheduled for later in the year. Hyperoptic has also agreed to add new Transporter and Caddy models to the fleet in 2018.

The vans will travel the length and breadth of the country as Hyperoptic continues to install its new network for homes and business. The firm lays fibre optic cables all the way to the front door rather than using old-fashioned copper phone wires.

The broadband company used Transporter vans in its fleet last year and was so happy with their performance, it became one of the early adopters of the multi-award-winning Crafter.

Cathie Bray, Hyperoptic Fleet Manager, said: “With the growth of our business, the reliability of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand made the choice easy. Our new livery looks incredible on all the vehicles we have, especially the new Crafters. The service and aftercare support we get from our two main suppliers, Cordwallis and Imperial Commercials, is outstanding and we are looking forward to seeing how Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brings new advances to its range of vehicles.”

David Hanna, Head of Fleet for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is pleased to be working with a new player that’s growing year-on-year with a fleet of vans that suits. Our Working With You promise is our guarantee to every operator, however big or small, that we will tailor a package for them and their evolving needs, so they can concentrate on the business of developing their business, without worrying about their transport requirements.”

