Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles expands ID. Buzz range with new entry-level and flagship models

New entry-level models: the ID. Buzz Pure and ID. Buzz Freestyle will debut in September with a new 59-kWh battery. Freestyle model from 49,998 euros

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding the ID. Buzz model range downwards and upwards. Following the debut of the rear-wheel drive ID. Buzz with long wheelbase, five further new models are now set to follow: the all-wheel drive ID. Buzz GTX1/2 with short and long wheelbase (79-kWh and 86-kWh usable battery capacity), the ID. Buzz Cargo now also equipped with all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive for the first time as a 4MOTION version (79-kWh battery), and the two new entry-level models ID. Buzz Pure3 and Freestyle3 (with new 59-kW battery4). With the ID. Buzz Freestyle, the basic price of the electric vehicle icon is less than 50,000 euros5. Presales of the new ID. Buzz GTX models and the ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION start today, on 20 August. From 3 September, the new ID. Buzz Pure models can be ordered and configured online.

ID. Buzz Pure and Freestyle – new entry-level versions: The new Pure and Freestyle models are powered by a 125 kW (170 PS) rear-mounted motor. As stated above, the electric drive motor is supplied with energy by a 59-kW battery4 designed for WLTP ranges of around 330 km3 (forecast value). The battery can be charged with up to 165 kW6 at DC quick-charging stations. The basic price of the ID. Buzz Pure is 54,127 euros5, while prices for the ID. Buzz Freestyle start at 49,998 euros5, making it a particularly attractively priced model for the German market. The five-seater ID. Buzz Freestyle is characterised, among other things, by black decals in the lower area of the doors, dark-grained bumpers and 18-inch wheels with silver-coloured full covers. The standard colour of the ID. Buzz Freestyle is Candy White. The new Pure version positioned above it has the same wide range of standard assist systems as the higher-positioned Pro models. Standard: features such as automatic air conditioner, folding tables on the backrests of the front seats as well as LED headlights and tail lights.

ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION – the most powerful commercial vehicle with Volkswagen badge:An important new model in the field of electric commercial vehicles is the all-wheel drive ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION. It can now be configured and ordered as a top-of-the-line Cargo version at net prices from 50,355 euros. The ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION is powered by one electric drive motor each on the front and rear axles, which together provide a system power of 250 kW (340 PS). Never before has a Volkswagen commercial vehicle had more power. A 79-kWh battery4 is on board as the energy storage unit – this can be charged with up to 185 kW6 at DC quick-charging stations. The combined WLTP range is up to 432 km. The electric all-wheel drive increases the towing capacity of the two- or three-seater ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION from 1,200 kg to 1,800 kg (braked, on 12% gradient) compared with the 210 kW rear-wheel drive version.

ID. Buzz GTX – the most powerful VW bus in two versions: The new ID. Buzz GTX with its exclusive exterior and interior equipment is also available to order now. The all-wheel drive flagship model of the product line is designed for outstanding performance and high towing capacities. The ID. Buzz GTX can be configured with a normal wheelbase and 79-kWh battery4 at prices from 73,102 euros5 as well as with a lengthened wheelbase and 86-kW battery4 from 74,928 euros5. The 86-kWh battery is supplied with new energy with up to 200 kW6 at DC quick-charging stations and the 79-kWh battery with up to 185 kW6. Together with the new ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION for the commercial sector, the two ID. Buzz GTX models tailored for private use with 250 kW (340 PS) are the most powerful Bulli vans of all time. The power is provided by one electric drive motor each on the front and rear axles (electric 4MOTION all-wheel drive). Both GTX models are very agile: when its full peak power is requested, the ID. Buzz GTX with 79-kWh battery accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, while the long version with an 86-kWh battery takes just slightly longer to complete the sprint at 6.5 seconds. Another benefit of the new ID. Buzz GTX models is their excellent traction thanks to the electric all-wheel drive. As a result of the drive performance, the maximum towing capacity is also increased. The ID. Buzz GTX with standard wheelbase achieves a maximum trailer weight of 1,800 kg (braked, with 12 per cent gradient), while the ID. Buzz GTX with long wheelbase has a maximum trailer weight of 1,600 kg. The maximum trailer weight was thus increased by 800 kg and 600 kg respectively compared with the rear-wheel drive versions. Especially on wet or slippery surfaces such as cobblestones, the 4MOTION system offers great traction advantages, especially when towing a trailer. The high drive performance is matched by long WLTP ranges of up to 423 km (GTX with normal wheelbase) and up to 475 km (GTX with long wheelbase).

1) ID. Buzz GTX with normal wheelbase: Combined power consumption 20.4–21.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class: A

2) ID. Buzz GTX with long wheelbase: Combined power consumption 20,0–21.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class: A

3) ID. Buzz Pure and ID. Buzz Freestyle: Status: pre-production series. The vehicle is not yet available for purchase; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class: A

4) Net energy content

5) All prices and standard equipment apply to the model range offered in Germany Prices incl. VAT (unless otherwise stated)

6) Maximum possible charging capacity. The charging behaviour of different charging stations can differ, even if their kW capacity is the same. In addition to a charging station’s kW output, the maximum charge current also influences the amount of energy that flows. Furthermore, the ambient temperature, battery temperature and charge level affect the maximum possible charging capacity. The specified maximum charging capacity is calculated under WLTP conditions at a temperature of approx. 23°C and a charge level from five per cent. If these variables change, the charging capacity may deviate from the specified standard value

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles