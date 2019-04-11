Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: delivery record in the first quarter of 2019

With global deliveries up nearly 10 per cent, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has had a successful start to 2019. 125,600 light commercial vehicles have been marketed worldwide since the start of the year.

Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing, Heinz-Jürgen Löw says: “This is the best first quarter result we have ever achieved in our brand history. Worldwide, our products performed really well once again. Together with our dealers we are delighted about this all-time-high.”

Europe

In total, in the first quarter of 2019, 87,600 vehicles were handed over from VWCV to customers in Western Europe (previous year: 77,350; +13.3 per cent). In the German domestic market the deliveries increased by 15.8 per cent to 32,700 vehicles (previous year: 28,300).

Market highlights:

Spain: 4,800 vehicles (+51.2 per cent)

France: 4,600 vehicles (+7.2 per cent)

Italy: 3,400 vehicles (+16.6 per cent)

The markets in Eastern Europe also made a significant contribution to the brand’s rising sales volume with 12,100 vehicle deliveries (previous year: 8,900; +35.8 per cent) from January until March.

North and South America

In Mexico (North American market) 1,900 vehicles were delivered (+6.7 per cent). A slight decline in deliveries were registered in South America with 1,400 fewer delivered vehicles than in the same previous year quarter

(-12.9 per cent).

Africa and Asia-Pacific

The delivery volume in Africa increased with 6,100 vehicles by 39.6 per cent. The deliveries in the Asian-Pacific region decreased by 11.2 per cent to 5,200 vehicles.

Middle East

The collapsed market in Turkey has still a major impact on the brand’s sales.

With 3,000 vehicle deliveries, the volume in the Middle East almost halved (-44.8 per cent).

Brand deliveries according to series (January – March 2019):

T series: 49,100 vehicles (+21.3 per cent)

Caddy: 40,000 vehicles (-6.3 per cent)

Amarok: 18,900 vehicles (-4.3 per cent)

Crafter 17,600 vehicles (+47.2 per cent)

March

In March, VWCV delivered 50,600 vehicles worldwide (+4.0 per cent). Of these, 37,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in Western Europe (+5.4 per cent) – 13,000 vehicles were delivered to the German domestic market (+2.5 per cent).

SOURCE: Volkswagen