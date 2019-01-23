Volkswagen celebrates five millionth Tiguan

Volkswagen can already celebrate an impressive production anniversary right at the start of 2019: in the middle of January, the five millionth Tiguan left the assembly line at the Wolfsburg plant. The compact Tiguan has enjoyed worldwide success since its market launch in 2007, and has thus made a valuable contribution to the brand’s growth strategy and SUV offensive.

The harmonious design concept of the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace (since 2017) has been enthusiastically received by customers all over the world. The Tiguan stands for striking exterior and interior design, state-of-the art technologies and outstanding all-round characteristics. The just under 800,000 Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace vehicles delivered in 2018 are proof of the popularity and success of the compact SUV. Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production: “The Tiguan has passed the historic mark of five million vehicles produced. The know-how of our team, the exceptional team spirit and the enthusiasm with which we produce our Volkswagen models form the basis for this magnificent success and provide a strong foundation for our SUV strategy.”

Bernd Osterloh, Chairman of the General and Group Works Council: “The Tiguan secures the jobs of tens of thousands of highly qualified workers around the world and makes a significant contribution to earnings. For this reason, it is important that we do not reduce our investments in the development and production of the Tiguan, as we should seek to inspire our customers with this car well into the future.”

Production of the Tiguan started in 2007 in the main plant in Wolfsburg and represented the beginning of the success story of this compact SUV. More than 120,000 units already left the assembly line in the first full year of production in 2008. This was followed by steep continuous growth – in 2015, more than 500,000 Tiguan had already been sold worldwide.

The second Tiguan generation was introduced in 2016. This was the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). This was followed in 2017 by the especially spacious Tiguan Allspace, almost 22 centimetres longer and also available as a seven-seater model.

The new generation and extension of the range by the Tiguan Allspace provided a renewed positive stimulus: over 700,000 units were sold in 2017, and 2018 was the most successful year yet for the Tiguan product line with almost 800,000 vehicles.

The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are currently produced in four Volkswagen locations (China, Germany, Mexico and Russia) and offered in the most important markets worldwide.

SOURCE: Volkswagen