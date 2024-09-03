Volkswagen brings ChatGPT to its vehicles via voice assist

Volkswagen adds ChatGPT as an additional resource for voice assistance

Volkswagen of America, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its ChatGPT-integrated Plus Speech voice assistant in the United States. Starting September 6, 2024, this will be live first in 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI models, along with MY24 ID.4 vehicles equipped with an 82-kWh battery, giving both existing and new customers access to an artificial intelligence database. Powered by Cerence Chat Pro, Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant now delivers a sophisticated and user-friendly voice prompting experience.

ChatGPT-enabled voice assistance will be available to customers through a Plus Speech with AI subscription in Volkswagen Car-Net®. Starting next week, ChatGPT functionality will be automatically activated for current owners of compatible MY24 ID.4 vehicles with an active Plus Speech subscription. MY25 ID.4 vehicles, including those equipped with the 62-kWh battery, will be ChatGPT ready later this year.

Most 2025 models will offer Plus Speech with AI as they enter the market. The ID.4 and ID. Buzz come with 3 years of Plus Speech with AI included at no additional cost, while the GTI, Golf R, and Tiguan will have 1 year included with vehicle purchase. The Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Taos will have the option to purchase a Plus Speech with AI subscription through the myVW mobile app. ChatGPT will be included in the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models in 2026.

Cerence Chat Pro, an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration, enhances the original Plus Speech subscription using generative AI. In addition to controlling navigation, infotainment and climate adjustment, Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant will be able to answer general knowledge questions and engage in natural, human-like conversations.

This voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA” or “Hello Volkswagen” (depending on vehicle model) or by pressing the steering wheel’s button. Previously, passengers could ask, “Hey, IDA, can you please set the temperature at 70 degrees?” However, the latest integration allows drivers and passengers to express themselves more vividly when seeking assistance. By simply saying, “Hi IDA, I’m chilly,” the technology detects that the driver is feeling cold and will automatically activate the heating system.

When the car’s local system can’t fulfill a request, it seamlessly connects to the cloud, where Cerence Chat Pro processes the query, leveraging a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable. This allows the IDA voice assistant to handle complex, conversational questions beyond standard automotive functions—such as suggesting restaurants, road trip destinations, or creating stories to entertain those in the car—transforming the driving experience into a truly hands-free journey.

ChatGPT does not access vehicle data. All session contextual data is deleted immediately to ensure maximum data protection. The feature prioritizes security and seamlessly integrates with the voice assistant’s numerous capabilities.

SOURCE: Volkswagen