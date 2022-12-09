Volkswagen AG creates the greatest charging network in Europe with Elli

Milestone of 400,000 charging points reached – charging in 27 countries

Volkswagen AG and its charging and energy brand Elli have reached their next milestone: With 400,000 charging points, Elli is now operating the greatest charging network in Europe, with more than 800 providers in 27 countries. Over the past 18 months, the network has doubled in size by adding about 200,000 new charging points. Elli most recently expanded its network in western and northern Europe by adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastned.

Quick and easy to use and, above all, available throughout Europe: The charging network of the Volkswagen subsidiary Elli is expanding. In the process, the company has entered into a large number of alliances and partnerships, including ones with such energy suppliers as Enel and Iberdrola, the petroleum group BP and the joint venture IONITY. The aim of this work is quite simple: to provide drivers of electric vehicles with a tightly knit international charging network which is easily accessible. About 800 providers are currently integrated. Most recently, Elli added about 24,000 Vattenfall stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden along with 1,000 high-power charging points (HPC) operated by Fastned in the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, France and Switzerland. A few months earlier, the network was massively expanded in Great Britain with the addition of 6,800 charging stations managed by BP Pulse.

“The key to everyday electric mobility is easy charging without any range anxiety,” said Elke Temme, the CEO of Elli and Senior Vice President of Charging & Energy at Volkswagen AG. “We have taken a huge step closer to our vision by offering 400,000 charging points in Europe. In line with our NEW AUTO strategy, we now offer the largest ecosystem for drivers of electric vehicles in Europe and are continuing to press full speed ahead in our work to expand the charging network.”

