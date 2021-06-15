Voith Electrical Drive System: New engine option for lighter commercial vehicles

Since its introduction in 2019, the Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS) has already proven itself in various applications in public transport as an innovative solution for the shift towards e-mobility

Since its introduction in 2019, the Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS) has already proven itself in various applications in public transport as an innovative solution for the shift towards e-mobility. With the new MD (medium duty) version, Voith is now adding a second engine option, including the appropriate inverter, to its portfolio. The new 260 kW option with a maximum torque of 2,850 Nm is designed for solo buses and trucks weighing up to 19 metric tons and is optimized for purely urban use.

Compared with the existing HD (heavy duty) version, the new MD engine is 50 kg lighter, which enables a greater range. The more powerful 340 kW IPMS engine (HD) with its maximum torque of 3,100 Nm performs impressively, especially in double-decker and articulated buses or trucks over 26 metric tons and is also suitable for inter-urban driving profiles. Wrightbus was the first bus manufacturer to choose to integrate the latest engine option into the second generation of its battery electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) buses for Europe.

The VEDS is based on a powerful, water-cooled, permanent magnet motor with a high-efficiency inverter. There is no need for a separate transmission, resulting in a positive effect on power availability, energy consumption, range and noise emissions. The basis for these benefits is the integrated approach of the VEDS. All system components have been perfectly matched to one another from the beginning and work together

optimally – from the hardware components, such as the electric motor, traction inverter and high-voltage distributor, to the software components, such as the drive control and energy management systems. This facilitates integration into the vehicle and ensures a high level of reliability. There is no need for the time-consuming and costly integration of additional applications, and system incompatibilities can also be avoided. The VEDS can also be used flexibly in various platforms.

The concept supports battery systems from a wide range of manufacturers and is also enabled for use in fuel cell electric vehicle drivetrains. Thanks to its compact design, the VEDS requires no any additional installation space in chassis designed for combustion engines. It is therefore very easy to convert existing vehicle fleets with conventional diesel, hybrid or gas drives. Voith entered into a strategic partnership with e-truck manufacturer Orten for this purpose last year.

By expanding the product range, fleet operators can align their electric drive concept even better to the individual requirements and application areas of their vehicles in future. The VEDS will therefore be a key component in meeting the requirements of the EU’s Clean Vehicles Directive and in complying with the new CO 2 fleet emission targets, which come into force for trucks in 2025.

SOURCE: Voith