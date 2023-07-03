Vitesco Technologies enters the independent aftermarket

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility, has launched direct sales of OE manufactured spare parts in the Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility, has launched direct sales of OE manufactured spare parts in the Independent Aftermarket (IAM). The long-term goal is to establish spare parts and services for electrically powered vehicles – from passenger cars to commercial vehicles – from a single source. Based on the broad existing product portfolio, the first components to be sold will be NO x sensors in premium OE quality for around 300 vehicle models. NO x sensors are the key components that ensure that combustion engines comply with the strict emission limits required. This step goes hand in hand with the company’s strategy to further drive the transformation to carbon-free and sustainable mobility.

We are also following this strategy in our efforts to ensure that the internal combustion vehicles on the market operate as cleanly and efficiently as possible. We meet this responsibility by ensuring the supply of original spare parts in the independent aftermarket as an original equipment manufacturer. Gregory May, head of Aftermarket and Non-Automotive business unit

With more than one hundred million NOx sensors produced for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, Vitesco Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers in this field with many years of experience in series production.

International cooperation with winkler increases availability of original spare parts

To increase the availability of products in the independent aftermarket and to guarantee the best possible customer service, Vitesco Technologies is starting the distribution of NOx sensors in cooperation with Christian Winkler GmbH & Co. KG, a Stuttgart-based specialist for commercial vehicle parts. With 42 locations in seven European countries and three central warehouses in Europe winkler stands for fast availability. Thanks to “first-fill” deliveries to winkler, the products are already available there.

Vitesco Technologies plans to further expand its range of original spare parts in the coming months. Distribution will take place via its new central warehouse in Dortmund. The cooperation with winkler complements the existing distribution of original spare parts via Continental.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies