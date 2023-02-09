VinFast and E.ON drive cooperate to electrify VinFast’s European retail and service network with charging infrastructure

VinFast, Vietnam’s first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles and E.ON Drive, the eMobility specialist of one of Europes leading utility companies, announced their cooperation to equip VinFast locations with a charging infrastructure in Germany, France, and the Netherlands

VinFast, Vietnam’s first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles and E.ON Drive, the eMobility specialist of one of Europes leading utility companies, announced their cooperation to equip VinFast locations with a charging infrastructure in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Under the agreement, both companies will work hand in hand on the rollout of internal charging points for service centers as well as customer charging stations at VinFast’s retail network across France, Germany, and the Netherlands. With the joint aim of making e-mobility easy and accessible for customers, E.ON Drive will develop andtailor-made charging infrastructure for all VinFast Stores. In the first phase, approximately 200 AC and DC (150 kW) charging points are planned, with private and public charging access.

E.ON Drive contributes with its long-term expertise in charging infrastructure projects, starting with the selection of suitable AC and DC charging hardware, through technical analysis and planning as well as the installation and operation of the charging points.

Ms. Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe shares: “Understanding the importance of charging to electric vehicle users, we are delighted to cooperate with leading utilities companies like E.ON Drive to electrify VinFasts retail network as well as to develop a comprehensive charging solution for European customers. We believe that E.ON Drives expertise and technological capabilities will help VinFast quickly realize its goal of accelerating the electrified mobility revolution in Europe and around the world.”

“We look forward to supporting VinFast as a promising player in the fast-growing EV market as it enters and builds up in Europe. With the E.ON Drive charging solutions, we are making it radically simple for customers to drive and charge, starting from the first point of contact at VinFast locations,” says Mr. Mathias Wiecher, CCO of E.ON Drive.

VinFast has opened 13 stores in Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. The retail and service network is set to continue expanding throughout Europe in 2023. In early 2023, the first charging points for VinFast in the Netherlands have already been installed by E.ON subsidiary Vandebron.

In addition, VinFast is preparing a comprehensive charging offer covering all charging needs – for worry-free and convenient experiences throughout the VinFast electric vehicle ownership journey.

SOURCE: VinFast