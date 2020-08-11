Veoneer and Techno Creatives win Red Dot Award

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., and the product & design agency The Techno Creatives have been awarded with the prestigious Red Dot Award in the category Brands & Communication Design 2020 for the project “Collaborative Driving Data Visualizer”, presented at the tech show CES 2020.

Two-way communication between the driver and the vehicle is crucial for tomorrow’s mobility. At CES 2020 earlier this year, Veoneer showcased Collaborative Driving; the car is handling parts of the driving, with the driver still engaged. The aim was to educate the general public about tomorrow’s mobility demonstrating different ways that data insights can contribute to a safer and more convenient driver experience.

Collaborative Driving Data Visualizer project

The Red Dot winner project included two types of demonstrations: pre- and post-drive experience, where data insights were generated to ensure a safer and better driver experience, and in-car demo apps for visitors to experience futuristic car features on the road.

In-cabin sensors developed personal driver profiles allowed Veoneer’s researchers to understand driver behavior better. Collaborative driving determines when drivers need safety assist technologies to take over, and when drivers want or need to take control. It also leverages communications between vehicles for a safer driving experience: vehicles can share thermal imaging to better perceive its surroundings in challenging contexts and surroundings.

“We are honored to receive the red dot award together with The Techno Creatives for the way we visualized how data from real-life traffic situations can improve driver convenience and reduce traffic fatalities,” says Ola Boström, VP Research & Patents, Veoneer.

“We’re very happy to share this win with Veoneer, our key partner in the collaborative driving space. The Techno Creatives has the design on its pillars, so the Red Dot jury’s recognition has an outstanding meaning to us, as this prize is the one when talking about design in the world. It’s an incredible honor to receive this award”, says Joel Rozada, The Techno Creatives founder.

