Velodyne Lidar announces third annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced the third annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology (WSS) that will address safety and autonomy issues in vehicle transportation. The summit brings together a diverse group of experts and thought leaders from industry, government, journalism and academia to advance understanding about how autonomous technologies can enable safer mobility.

The 2020 World Safety Summit takes place on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT. It is being held as a virtual event. For more information and to register, please go to: 2020 World Safety Summit.

The summit’s first keynote speaker is Dr. Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Innovation Officer at Zoox. Summit topics include authentic self-driving programs, advanced driver assistance systems, regulatory practices and the future of autonomy. The event will promote collaboration of a broad range of perspectives and creative solutions, delivering transparency and education to advance the potential of autonomous technologies for improving safety on roadways.

This year’s summit is joining together with the Western Automotive Journalists’ Silicon Valley Reinvents the Wheel, an annual automotive technology conference. Charlie Vogelheim, President of Western Automotive Journalists and an expert with over 30 years of automotive industry experience, will be moderator for the summit.

WSS Webinar Miniseries

In advance of the summit, Velodyne is hosting a weekly webinar miniseries to preview topics on the safety and transportation benefits that can be achieved with autonomous technologies. Each webinar will be brief and impactful, sharing compelling knowledge and insights in a 15-minute format.

The weekly miniseries kicks off on September 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT and runs through October 18, leading up to the World Safety Summit. The first two episodes feature:

September 11: Charlie Vogelheim, President, Western Automotive Journalists

September 18: Tara Andringa, Executive Director, PAVE

To register for the September 11 webinar, please go to: WSS Webinar Miniseries.

“The World Safety Summit has a great lineup of expert speakers who will spark engaging dialogue on the safety benefits that can be achieved with autonomous vehicles,” said Sally Frykman, Vice President of Communications, Velodyne Lidar. “These conversations will not only inform but also be the catalyst for collaboration in making safer mobility a reality.”

