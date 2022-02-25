VDL Bus & Coach delivers 10 Futuras to Kuper

Two Dutch family businesses continue their decades-long cooperation: VDL delivered 10 VDL Futuras to Kupers today

Two Dutch family businesses continue their decades-long cooperation: VDL delivered 10 VDL Futuras to Kupers today. The coach company is preparing for the upcoming travel season. “In terms of timing, this delivery could not have been better,” says Ard Romers, Managing Director of VDL Bus & Coach Nederland.

The relationship between Kupers and VDL goes back a long way, and over the years Kupers has invested in more than 350 VDL buses and coaches. “A long-standing cooperation to be proud of,” conclude Romers and Bert Fonteijn, Managing Directors of Kupers Touringcars.

Special relationship

“After a difficult period, especially for the tourism sector, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” says Fonteijn. With this investment, Kupers is indicating that it is once again ready for the future. “After the travel restrictions we have experienced recently, we now see the market recovering. People remain mobile, have a need for flexibility and want to go on beautiful trips again. We are the market leader in the Eindhoven region and that is precisely why the relationship with VDL, as an Eindhoven-based organisation with its roots in the region, is so special. To us, delivering quality is the most important thing and VDL’s method of working fits in perfectly with that.”

Production started

Romers: “We see the coach market showing signs of recovery. This is a positive development. VDL Bus & Coach has recently restarted the production of coaches, allowing us to respond well to the needs and demands of the European market. The VDL Futura range has a proven track record of reliability and cost-effectiveness. In particular, the competitive cost per kilometre due to the low weight and high capacity is extremely important, especially at a time when the price of fuel is skyrocketing. The fuel-efficient Euro 6 powertrain is good for the bottom line and puts minimal strain on the environment.”

Luxury travel

The Futuras delivered to Kupers consist of 2 length variants: 8 Futuras FHD2-129 with 53+1+1 seats and 2 Futuras FHD2-139: one vehicle is equipped with 61+1+1 seats and the other with 57+1+1. All Futuras have extremely comfortable VDL Class 300 and 500 seats. This type of coach is ideally suited for luxury travel: comfort, safety, technology and design are perfectly matched. High-performance technology that has proven its worth over billions of kilometres, combined with economical, environmentally friendly and powerful engines, ensures maximum ‘Profit of Ownership’.

Kupers also opted for a complete design including refrigerators, coffee facilities, LCD screens and a USB connection at every seat. Various safety systems have also been chosen to ensure the safety of both the passenger and the driver.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach