Vattenfall and Coca-Cola in Sweden collaborate on electric heavy goods transport

Vattenfall and Coca-Cola in Sweden are investing in electric operation of heavy goods vehicles

Both Vattenfall and Coca-Cola in Sweden have set ambitious climate targets for net zero emissions across their entire value chains by 2040. Together, the companies have initiated a pilot project with three charging stations the aim of meeting the need for powering electric transport.

“We have entered into a partnership with the aim of assisting Coca-Cola in Sweden in its climate transition. New solutions and partnerships are necessary to reduce the environmental and climate impacts within the transport system. We have supported in the pilot, assisted with lessons learned and at the same time supported with optimizing the charging solution based on the needs of the customer and the hauliers. Vattenfall’s contribution is the comprehensive “Power-as-a-Service” solution. This means that we are responsible for the investment in the charging infrastructure and own, run and ensure the operation of the charging stations throughout the contract period. It also means that the customer can focus on their core business,” says Ingela Hålling, Head of Vattenfall Network Solutions.

“We have worked actively to reduce emissions from our company vehicles and shipments for a long time. Since 2021, 100 per cent fossil-free fuel has been used for all procured domestic shipments, and charging points for company vehicles and passenger cars have been installed at the plant. Electric-powered heavy goods vehicles and the charging points for these are the next step on our journey. This pilot project includes two electric-powered trucks that will deliver our drinks to customers, powered by Vattenfall’s electricity from wind power,” says Lisa Wahlström, Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sweden.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Sweden has been an energy customer of Vattenfall since 1998 and the plant at Jordbro outside of Stockholm has 100 per cent electricity from the Lillgrund wind farm labelled EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) and Good Environmental Choice labelling.

SOURCE: Vattenfall