Valmet Automotive launches a solar power plant in Uusikaupunk

The electricity generated on site is fed into the plant’s power grid and used in the production of both batteries and vehicles. Some of the electricity can also be used to charge electric cars.

Construction of the solar power plant started on the Uusikaupunki site in April this year. The solar power plant site, located next to the facilities of battery and vehicle production, covers an area of 5000 m² and has a peak output of around 300 kW from 810 solar panels. The estimated annual production of the solar power plant is around 290 MWh.

Sustainability is in the core of Valmet Automotive’s strategy, and the introduction of the solar power plant is a practical implementation of this strategy. In line with its targets, Valmet Automotive has already reduced its CO₂ emissions by around 90% since 2019 through several measures, including the switch to renewable electricity and energy.

Valmet Automotive has now taken the step from planning to using solar energy. With the launch of this solar power plant, we are gaining important experiences so that we can make decisions about the possible expansion of solar energy use in our company, says Pasi Rannus, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Valmet Automotive’s partner in the implementation of the Uusikaupunki solar power plant is Turku Energia, a local energy supplier, which has supplied solar panels made in Finland. The company has also supplied Valmet Automotive with electricity and portfolio management services.

Purchasing a solar power plant is a concrete step towards a more sustainable tomorrow. We are pleased with this project with Valmet Automotive and to make a positive contribution to their climate targets. The solar power plant we delivered is the first ground-mounted power plant of this scale, says Jari Hallivuori, Product Manager, Turku Energia.

Valmet Automotive will continue to reduce its CO₂ emissions in Uusikaupunki production by increasing the use of biofuels. The company started using biofuels in its production in late 2023, and this year the target is to produce all the energy needed for battery and vehicle production with renewable biofuels.