Valmet Automotive entering into manufacturing partnership with EV brand Sono Motors

Valmet Automotive has signed a binding term sheet on solar electric vehicle manufacturing with Sono Motors, the German-based technology company. The cooperation contains the manufacturing of the Sion model, a full electric vehicle with fully integrated solar cells for a period of 7 years. The production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2023 in Uusikaupunki, Finland.

Sono Motors and Valmet Automotive have agreed that from 2023 onwards, Valmet Automotive will provide the capacity to manufacture 257,000 vehicles over a seven-year period. The aim is to ramp-up production to a volume of approximately 43,000 vehicles per year, using one hundred percent renewable energy.

The Sion Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) is a full electric car with an outer shell consisting of 456 integrated solar half-cells and will enable self-sufficiency on short journeys. The energy generated by the solar cells will extend the estimated 305 km range of the Sion’s 54 kWh LFP battery by an average of 112 km (up to 245 km) per week.

Bidirectional charging technology complements the car’s solar integration and is designed to turn the Sion into a sustainable power plant on wheels that will be able to power electronic devices, the home or other electric cars with an output of up to 11 kW.

– The cooperation marks another milestone towards delivering the Sion to our growing Community. We’re convinced that collaborating with such a reliable and experienced partner is an excellent match for bringing the Sion to the streets, while securing high quality standards. We value Valmet Automotive’s experience in manufacturing premium automobiles and their proven track record in electromobility, says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.

Valmet Automotive focuses on e-mobility and sustainability in its strategy, and co-operation with Sono Motors meets these targets ideally. Valmet Automotive is an EV pioneer, with the first EV in series production in 2009. The co-operation with Sono Motors will further extend Valmet Automotive’s knowhow and capabilities in EV manufacturing.

– The cooperation with Sono Motors is a perfect fit with Valmet Automotive’s strategy, capabilities, and sustainable approach. With the innovative solar electric Sion, we are expanding our full electric vehicle manufacturing to the next level in Uusikaupunki. We look forward to supporting Sono Motors to their targets in solar-powered electromobility, says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive