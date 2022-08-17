Valmet Automotive battery system to the Ponsse EV1 electric forest machine technology concept

Valmet Automotive supplies the battery system to the new electric Ponsse EV1 forest machine technology concept

Valmet Automotive supplies the battery system to the new electric Ponsse EV1 forest machine technology concept. The battery system designed and manufactured by Valmet Automotive is implemented into the EV1 in cooperation with Ponsse’s technology company Epec, which is responsible for the design and construction of the concept’s electric powertrain.

Valmet Automotive’s battery business has grown significantly in recent years both as a contract manufacturer and as a Tier-1 system supplier for the automotive industry. In the system supplier role, the company has expanded its offering to meet the needs of both bus & truck industry and various off-highway categories, including mobile work machines.

The battery system in the Ponsse EV1 electric forest machine technology concept uses the Modular Power Pack introduced by Valmet Automotive last year as a first product of its Modular Battery Platform, that also includes a Power Distribution Unit. The EV1 technology concept uses a high-voltage system application of the Modular Battery Platform.

The battery system is based on an advanced cell-to-pack concept with high power density. With the durable and safe LTO cells, the battery system is optimized for applications that require high peak power, fast charging, and long cycle life. The Modular Power Pack is a flexible and modular battery product, developed especially considering the requirements of mobile work machines.

Valmet Automotive’s battery system is designed to perform in harsh and even very low-temperature operating environments, and it reduces the CO2 emissions of the work machine significantly. Ponsse has been testing the functionality of the system with excellent results in various environments already for over a year.

– The cooperation with Valmet Automotive has been excellent in the EV1 project. The development of an electric forest machine equipped with a diesel generator is a demanding project. Our close cooperation with Valmet Automotive has significantly facilitated the integration of the battery system and accelerated the completion of the EV1 concept, says Jyri Kylä-Kaila, Managing Director, Epec.

– Electric powertrains are the future of forest machines. Electrification is sustainable development that enables considerable reductions in CO2 emissions. For Valmet Automotive, cooperation with Epec is an opportunity to participate in the product development of the world’s leading forest machines, says Jyrki Nurmi, Senior Vice President EV Systems, Valmet Automotive.

Ponsse provides sustainable harvesting solutions by listening to customer needs, and it aims to lead the way in the development of forest machine technologies. Ponsse is part of sustainable forestry and seeks carbon neutrality in its operations and solutions. Ponsse’s launch of a new technology concept is part of the company’s strategy and a tangible step towards the goal of carbon neutrality. Sustainable development guides all the company’s operations.

Valmet Automotive will be presenting its battery system and long-standing cooperation with Epec at Finland’s largest heavy machinery trade fair FinnMETKO 2022 in Jämsä, September 1–3, 2022 at the Epec stand.

