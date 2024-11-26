Valeo & Rohm Semiconductor co-develop the next generation of power electronics

Valeo, a leading automotive technology company, and Rohm Semiconductor, a major semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, collaborate to propose and optimize the next generation of power modules for electric motor inverters using their combined expertise in power electronics management

Valeo, a leading automotive technology company, and Rohm Semiconductor, a major semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, collaborate to propose and optimize the next generation of power modules for electric motor inverters using their combined expertise in power electronics management. As a first step, Rohm will provide its 2-in-1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) molded module TRCDRIVE pack™ to Valeo for future powertrain solutions.

Valeo is broadening access to efficient, electrified mobility across various vehicle types and markets from the smallest one (ebikes), through the mainstream (passenger cars) to the biggest one (eTrucks). By combining Valeo’s expertise in mechatronics, thermal management and software development with Rohm’s power modules, Valeo drives the power electronics solution forward, contributing to the performance, efficiency, and decarbonization of automotive systems worldwide.

Valeo and Rohm have been collaborating since 2022, initially focusing on technical exchanges aimed at improving the performance and efficiency of the motor inverter – a key component in the propulsion systems of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). By refining power electronics, both companies aim to offer optimized cost/performance by delivering higher energy efficiency, reducing heat generation thanks to an optimized cooling and mechatronic integration, and increasing overall reliability with a SiC packaging.



Strong Partnership: Valeo and Rohm leverage their combined strengths and intensive exchange to achieve high performance powertrains. Nicolas GELEZ, Valeo Power Inverter Platform Director at Valeo (Right), Christophe CHEVALIER, Power Purchasing Vice President at Valeo (Center) and Wolfram HARNACK, President at Rohm Semiconductor GmbH (Left) value the good cooperation.

“This partnership marks, for Valeo Power Division, a significant step forward in delivering advanced and high-efficient power electronics,” says Xavier DUPONT, Valeo Power Division CEO. “Together, we aim to set new industry standards for high voltage inverters and accelerate the transition towards more efficient and affordable electric mobility.”

“We are pleased to support Valeo, a renowned automotive supplier, with our power semiconductors. Rohm’s TRCDRIVE pack™ provides high power density, leading to an improved power efficiency. Together, we contribute to the development of highly efficient powertrains by fostering the collaboration with Valeo,” says Wolfram HARNACK, President ROHM Semiconductor GmbH.

These evolutions are all essential to supporting the growing demand for longer range, faster charging capabilities, and, overall a high-performance and an affordable inverter for BEVs and PHEVs.

Valeo will start supplying a first series project in early 2026. Valeo and Rohm will contribute to the improvement of efficiency and downsizing of Valeo’s next generation of xEV inverters.

Background on the TRCDRIVE pack™

TRCDRIVE pack™ is a trademark for the SiC molded module developed for traction inverter drives. This product features high power density and a unique terminal configuration – solving the key challenges of traction inverters in terms of miniaturization, higher efficiency, and fewer person-hours. Because SiC enables low-loss power conversion under high voltage conditions, combining Valeo’s component technology, casing design and thermal management expertise with Rohm’s power module creates a synergistic effect. Through both companies’ collaboration in automotive power electronics, they contribute to achieving a decarbonized society by enhancing the performance and efficiency of the motor inverter.

