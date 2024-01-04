Valeo presents Ineez™ Air Charging, its solution for wireless charging of EVs

From January 8 to 12, 2024, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Valeo will present for the first time Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging, its solution for wireless charging of electric vehicles

The electric vehicles market is growing fast (worldwide production x 3 by 2030) and recharge solutions start to be a key differentiation factor and a real asset to satisfy customer expectations. Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging reinforces Valeo’s position in the charging station market with an efficient and lightweight solution to recharge the vehicle inductively, without any charge cable.

Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging is the only wireless solution that uses an ultra low operating frequency, around 3kHz, offering a unique, lighter (50% of other systems’ weight) and simpler charging experience. It relies on simplified hardware to make it affordable to all, while keeping high efficiency above 90% from grid to battery.

It has been designed to ensure worldwide compatibility with every wall box, every country’s grid (1 or 3 phases network) and with all cars (400-800V batteries). Valeo’s solution offers Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality for any targeted power solution (7-22kW) and can be applied in all charging locations, either public (street, parking, shopping mall…) or private (home, work…). Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging is versatile to meet all customers’ needs. It can be plugged directly into an existing wall box or linked directly to the grid providing all necessary securities and communications with the vehicle and user.

Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging is also prepared for a future where autonomous cars come to recharge by themselves onto an inductive charging area.

Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging is already covered by more than 25 design patents from hardware to software, mechatronics.

Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging is on exhibition at CES 2024, Las Vegas, at Valeo demonstration area at Piero’s.

SOURCE: Valeo