Valeo is taking you for a ride @ SXSW 2024

Valeo will attend South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas for the first time, with a demonstration area at Comedor - 501 Colorado Street, March 10 to 12

To meet user expectations and climate challenges, mobility is evolving faster than ever. Valeo is the key innovation technology partner of automakers and mobility actors around the world, developing affordable solutions for safer, more sustainable, more connected and more diverse mobility.

At SXSW, Valeo will debut a unique extended reality (XR) gaming experience that passengers can play on phones or tablets connected to a vehicle’s wifi. Valeo, the world leader in driver assistance systems, is using its expertise to offer video game developers and car manufacturers the means to develop a new type of game combining a vehicle’s real environment and 3D elements. Thanks to software developed by Valeo, the game uses a vehicle’s driver assistance systems (ADAS), including cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors, along with perception and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms already on board, to insert the car’s real environment into the game, something never before offered. The game is a demonstration of what Valeo’s augmented reality software development kit could bring to the industry and a proof of concept for a new type of in-car entertainment.

Valeo will also present its latest technologies for safer, more sustainable and more connected mobility:

Valeo’s e-golf carts will help SXSW organizers and the Valeo team get around Austin

Valeo Cyclee™ will be presented on a FUELL bike. Valeo Cyclee™ is an adaptive mid-drive unit powered by Valeo's 48V technology. It, understands what riders want and boosts all rides, even the hardest ones, with its automatic seven-speed gear shifting and the highest gearbox torque level – 130NM – available on the market. Thanks to an improved reduction of around seven decibels, the noise of the complete electric propulsion solution, Valeo Cyclee™, is now quieter than ever.

Valeo Panorama XR lets drivers share their journeys with loved ones with a remote solution enabling them to see a 360° view of the car's driving environment on their smartphone screen as if it were filmed by a drone. During SXSW, visitors will be able to enjoy beautiful, real-time views of the San Francisco Bay.

Valeo INEEZ™ Air charging offers an efficient and lightweight solution to recharge a vehicle inductively, without any charge cables. It is the only wireless solution that uses an ultra-low operating frequency, around 3kHz, offering a lighter, simpler and safer charging experience and is compatible with all wallboxes available on the market today. It also supports charging for autonomous vehicles that can drive themselves onto an inductive charging area.

Valeo SCALA™ 3 LiDAR, Valeo's 3rd generation LiDAR (Light Detection & Ranging) offers unmatched performance, thanks to Valeo's innovation in hardware and perception software functions, offering advanced perception in all conditions and meeting the highest automotive industry quality and safety standards.

